Oppo Salted Caramel Biscuit Crunch Ice Cream Sticks 3 X 80Ml
Product Description
- Salted Caramel & Lucuma Flavoured Ice Cream with a Caramel Flavoured Swirl (8%), with a Milk Chocolate Coating (30%) and Speculoos Biscuit (4%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- Did you know we're a B Corp?
- We're certified as a business doing better for people and the planet.
- Oppo Brothers Salted Caramel Biscuit Crunch sticks are a tasty snack that have been designed especially for caramel fans. Made with our iconic salted caramel ice cream, and dipped in a rich Belgian milk chocolate coating, studded with crunchy caramelised biscuit pieces.
- Oppo Brothers was founded to create feel good indulgence without compromising health or planet. They believe you should be able to eat well whilst minimising damaging the environment around you, or your health. They're on a mission to create the world's best ice cream that is famous for flavour, not calories.
- PEFC - PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests, recycled and controlled sources, PEFC/07-31-217, www.pefc.org
- 130 calories each
- Made in fresh milk and cream
- Lower sugar
- Source of protein
- Award-winning Great Taste producer
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 240ML
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Sweeteners: Maltitol, Erythritol and Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Oligofructose, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Butter Oil (Milk), Deionised Apple Juice Extract, Cream (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Dry Milk Solids, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Soluble Gluco Fibre, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin, Shea Butter, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Lucuma Powder (0.4%), Maltodextrin, Starch, Salt, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Invert Sugar, Soy Flour, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Gluten containing Cereals, Egg and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen. Store below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once thawed. For best before end see bottom of pack.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY CAUSE LAXATIVE EFFECTS.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Wrap. Recycle
Name and address
- Oppo Brothers,
- Food Exchange,
- New Covent Garden Market,
- London,
- SW8 5EL,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- WWW.OPPOBROTHERS.COM
Net Contents
3 x 80ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Stick (80ml / 50g)
|Energy
|683 kJ
|546 kJ
|-
|163 kcal
|130 kcal
|Fat
|10,3g
|8,2g
|Of which Saturates
|7,0g
|5,6g
|Carbohydrate
|15,2g
|12,1g
|Of which Sugars
|7,2g
|5,8g
|Fibre
|4,7g
|3,8g
|Protein
|3,1g
|2,5g
|Salt
|0,23g
|0,18g
Safety information
EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY CAUSE LAXATIVE EFFECTS.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.