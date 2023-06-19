Tesco Finest Lemon & Elderflower Twin Tarts 146G

All butter pastry filled with an elderflower compote and a lemon custard topped with a clear glaze, white chocolate lines and a sweet dusting.

Pack size: 146G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (8%), Sugar, Icing Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Maize Flour, Lemon Juice (5%), Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Dextrose, Elderflower Extract (2%), Invert Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Whole Milk, Preservative (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Thickener (Carrageenan), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Lemon Concentrate, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Lemon Zest, Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

146g (2 x 73g)