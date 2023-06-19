We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lemon & Elderflower Twin Tarts 146G

Tesco Finest Lemon & Elderflower Twin Tarts 146G

£3.00

£2.06/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tart
Energy
1060kJ
252kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.0g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.4g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1452kJ / 346kcal

All butter pastry filled with an elderflower compote and a lemon custard topped with a clear glaze, white chocolate lines and a sweet dusting.
Golden all butter pastry cases filled with fragrant elderflower compote and zesty Sicilian lemon juice custard made using British cream. Hand decorated with Belgian white chocolate.All butter pastry filled with elderflower compote and Sicilian lemon juice custard
Pack size: 146G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (8%), Sugar, Icing Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Maize Flour, Lemon Juice (5%), Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Dextrose, Elderflower Extract (2%), Invert Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Whole Milk, Preservative (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Thickener (Carrageenan), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Lemon Concentrate, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Lemon Zest, Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

146g (2 x 73g)

