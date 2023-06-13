Snack A Jacks Sour Cream & Chive Snacks 5 X 19G

Snack A Jacks Sour Crm & Chive Snacks 5 x 19g

- Snack A Jacks Sour Cream and Chive Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind - Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a lunchtime treat - Popped never fried - Each bag contains 78 calories - Suitable for vegetarians - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG - 86% less outer plastic packaging compared to the previous multipack outer packaging design - Made with quality ingredients

What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction. That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG. Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per bag. The day is yours. Seize the snack!

Popped (never fried) 78 kcal per snack Crispy Rice and Corn Snack Made with Quality Ingredients Suitable for vegetarians No Artificial colours or preservatives

Pack size: 95G

Ingredients

Rice, Maize (with germ removed), Sour Cream and Chive Seasoning [Flavourings (contain Milk), Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Dried Parsley, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices], Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

5 x 19g ℮

Additives