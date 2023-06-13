We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Snack A Jacks Sour Cream & Chive Snacks 5 X 19G
image 1 of Snack A Jacks Sour Cream & Chive Snacks 5 X 19Gimage 2 of Snack A Jacks Sour Cream & Chive Snacks 5 X 19G

Snack A Jacks Sour Cream & Chive Snacks 5 X 19G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.95

£2.05/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each inner pack contains:
Energy
329kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329 kJ (4%*)

Snack A Jacks Sour Crm & Chive Snacks 5 x 19g
- Snack A Jacks Sour Cream and Chive Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind- Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a lunchtime treat- Popped never fried- Each bag contains 78 calories- Suitable for vegetarians- Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG- 86% less outer plastic packaging compared to the previous multipack outer packaging design- Made with quality ingredients
What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction.That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG.Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per bag.The day is yours. Seize the snack!
Popped (never fried)78 kcal per snackCrispy Rice and Corn SnackMade with Quality IngredientsSuitable for vegetariansNo Artificial colours or preservatives
Pack size: 95G
Popped (never fried)78 kcal per snackCrispy Rice and Corn SnackMade with Quality IngredientsSuitable for vegetariansNo Artificial colours or preservatives

Ingredients

Rice, Maize (with germ removed), Sour Cream and Chive Seasoning [Flavourings (contain Milk), Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Dried Parsley, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices], Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

5 x 19g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Preservatives

View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here