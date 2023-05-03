Wild Coconut & Vanilla Refillable Natural Deodorant 40G The planet shouldn't pay the price for you to smell nice.

This sweet scent will have you dreaming of trips to the tropics, thanks to its blend of cocoa butter, coconut oil and shea butter.

Trustpilot rating correct as of 17/02/2022.

Aluminium-free Powered by plants Plastic-free refills Reusable case for life Wildly effective 100% vegan Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Tapioca Starch, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Triethyl Citrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Parfum, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Magnesium Hydroxide, Zinc Ricinoleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin

Produce of

Deodorant case made in PRC

Net Contents

40g ℮

Preparation and Usage