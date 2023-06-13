We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Roseclear 3 In 1 Action 800Ml

£5.00

£6.25/litre

This product is available for delivery or collection until 17/07/23.

ROSECLEAR 3 IN 1 ACTION 800ML For more information visit www.roseclear.co.uk
ControlsGreenfly, Blackfly, Spider Mites, Black Spot, Powdery MildewKills: Larvae and adult aphids (greenfly and blackfly), spider mites & whiteflies.Fights: Existing infections of blackspot (useful reduction) and powdery mildew.Protects: Plants against further disease infections.For best control of plant disease spray at first signs of disease and continue spraying regularly for the rest of the season.
Keep roses pest & disease free
Pack size: 800ML

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Use:For use only as a home garden insecticide and fungicide on ornamental plants. For indoor and outdoor use. Read all safety instructions before use.When to Use:April to the end of september. Spray at first sign of disease/insect (aphids, mites, whiteflies) attack and repeat every 7-10 days. Where roses were infected with blackspot the previous season, spraying should start in spring as buds burst. Maximum number of treatments: 6 per year. Spray in calm conditions, avoiding bright sunlight, drought and frosts.Where to Use:Ideal for roses as well as on other flowering and ornamental plants. It is always advisable to test a small area of the plant, by treating it and leaving for a few days, before treating the entire plant or collection.How to Use:Shake well before use (30 seconds).1. Choose a calm day, avoid bright sunlight, drought and frost.2. Spray early morning (7-9am) or evening (6-8pm) to minimise risk to bees.3. To open spray, twist nozzle 1/4 turn right.4. Spray plants thoroughly to wet upper and lower surfaces of leaves.Avoid contact with non-target plants.5. Turn nozzle to the "Stop" position after use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

