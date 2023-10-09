We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thera Tears 5In1 Dry Or Tired 50+ Eye Drops 10Ml

TheraTears® 5 in 1 Eyecare Dry or Tired 50+ Eye drops specially formulated, with the patented technology of cross-linked hyaluronic acid and distilled waters of chamomile and mallow to reduce eye strain, restore, and provide instant and long-lasting relief to mature dry or tired eyes.The distilled waters of chamomile and mallow are known for their refreshing and calming properties, ideal for mature dry or tired eyes.The eye drops are also particularly recommended for restoring and improving tear film stability in mature eyes, in case of dry eye disease.
Restores, hydratesLong lastingReduces strainInstant reliefContact Lens FriendlyRestores and Hydrates Mature Dry or Tired EyesSuitable for use with contact lenses inserted
Ingredients

Chamomile Distilled Water, Mallow Distilled Water, Cross-Linked Sodium Hyaluronate Aqueous Solution (of which 0.3% Cross-Linked Sodium Hyaluronate), Sodium Phosphate Dibasic Dodecahydrate, Sodium Phosphate Monobasic Monohydrate, Sodium Chloride, Water for Injections

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Adults. for use in eyes only.See the instruction leaflet inside the pack.

