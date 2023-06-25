We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 Egg Custard Tarts 134G

Tesco Finest 2 Egg Custard Tarts 134G

4(3)
£2.10

£1.57/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tart
Energy
1021kJ
244kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13.5g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.7g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1523kJ / 365kcal

All butter pastry filled with an egg custard filling and topped with nutmeg.
Our all butter pastry is golden and crisp, filled with baked egg custard, made using British cream to achieve a silky smooth texture. A sprinkling of nutmeg adds the finishing touch.All butter pastry filled with smooth baked egg custard, sprinkled with nutmeg.
Pack size: 134G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whipping Cream (Milk) (14%), Butter (Milk) (8%), Icing Sugar, Maize Flour, Pasteurised Egg (5%), Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Nutmeg, Lemon Juice, Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

134g (2 x 67g)

