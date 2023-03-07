Swizzels Refreshers Lemon Lollies 4X65ml
Each 65ml lolly contains:
- Energy
- 234kJ
- 55kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.0g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.02g
- <1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ
Product Description
- Lemon Fruit Ice Lolly.
- Manufactured by Brand of Brothers Limited under license from Swizzels Matlow Limited. Swizzels and Refreshers are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited and may be registered.
- Pack size: 260ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (10%), Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Colouring (Carrot Concentrate, Safflower Extract), Dextrose, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Soya, Milk and Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°CFor best before end: See side of pack
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Please note this product may stain.
Name and address
- Brand of Brothers Limited,
- Centrix House,
- 26 Crow Lane East,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 9UY,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- This premium product should reach you in perfect condition. If you have any comments please email us at info@brandofbrothers.co.uk
- Brand of Brothers Frozen Food Ltd,
- First Floor,
- Penrose 1,
- Penrose Dock,
- Cork,
Net Contents
4 x 65ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65ml lolly
|*Reference intake of an average adult
|Energy
|335kJ
|234kJ
|8400kJ
|79kcal
|55kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|18.0g
|13.0g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|16.0g
|11.0g
|90g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.02g
|6g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Safety information
Please note this product may stain.
