Clubcard Price

Swizzels Refreshers Lemon Lollies 4X65ml

Swizzels Refreshers Lemon Lollies 4X65ml
£2.50
£0.96/100ml

Each 65ml lolly contains:

Energy
234kJ
55kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.0g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ

Product Description

  • Lemon Fruit Ice Lolly.
  • Manufactured by Brand of Brothers Limited under license from Swizzels Matlow Limited. Swizzels and Refreshers are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited and may be registered.
  • Pack size: 260ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (10%), Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Colouring (Carrot Concentrate, Safflower Extract), Dextrose, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Soya, Milk and Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°CFor best before end: See side of pack

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Please note this product may stain.

Name and address

  • Brand of Brothers Limited,
  • Centrix House,
  • 26 Crow Lane East,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 9UY,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  Brand of Brothers Limited,
Centrix House,
26 Crow Lane East,
Newton-le-Willows,
WA12 9UY,
United Kingdom.

Brand of Brothers Frozen Food Ltd,
First Floor,
Penrose 1,
Penrose Dock,
Cork,
  • Brand of Brothers Limited,
  • Centrix House,
  • 26 Crow Lane East,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 9UY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Brand of Brothers Frozen Food Ltd,
  • First Floor,
  • Penrose 1,
  • Penrose Dock,
  • Cork,

Net Contents

4 x 65ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65ml lolly*Reference intake of an average adult
Energy335kJ234kJ8400kJ
-79kcal55kcal2000kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g70g
of which Saturates0.0g0.0g20g
Carbohydrate18.0g13.0g260g
of which Sugars16.0g11.0g90g
Protein0.0g0.0g50g
Salt0.02g0.02g6g
This pack contains 4 servings---
*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

Please note this product may stain.

