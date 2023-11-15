We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Pineapple Shampoo 350ml

4.7(185)
£5.00

£14.29/litre

Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Pineapple shampoo for intense nourishment and non-stop glow. Blended with Pineapple & Amla Its light foam gently cleanses and nourishes dry hair, adding shine and softness with no weigh-down. Dull lengths and ends are silky soft and healthier looking with a non-stop glow. Super Food for Super Hair! 96% Natural Origin Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula* blended with Pineapple & Amla for long, dull hair. Discover the full Pineapple Hair Food haircare range and try our Pineapple Conditioner, and 3-in-1 Hair Mask Treatment. Our 3-in-1 intensive hair treatment can be used in 3 different ways: as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.
Intense nourishment and non-stop glow for long dull hair
Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

1261315 C, Aqua / Water, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Coco-Betaine, Phyllanthus Emblica Fruit Extract, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract / Pineapple Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Glycerin, Glyceryl Oleate, Triethyl Citrate, Lecithin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Caramel, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z70012559/1)

Net Contents

350ml

Preparation and Usage

Massage into wet hair. Lather, rinse & follow with our complementary conditioner for intense care.
