Mini Milk Ice Cream Lollies 10 X 35Ml
- Vanilla flavour milk ice, enriched with calcium
- Small, but formed perfectly, our delicious Mini Milk Ice Cream multipack is a firm favourite for both young and old. In this pack of 10, you can choose from three tasty flavours that are always a hit with the kids: vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate. Each product is made with fresh milk and contains 36% of a child's recommended daily allowance of calcium. Best of all, they are gluten free and made without any artificial colours or flavourings. The perfect frozen dessert for an after-school snack or during a hot summer's day. Mini Milk is part of the Wall's family along with Twister, Calippo, Cornetto, and Solero. Try Mini Milk ice lollies today. As part of our responsibly made for kids promise, our Mini Milk ice lollies are designed to be fun and tasty treats, whilst meeting our nutritional criteria for children’s ice cream. We have set strict nutrition criteria for all of our kids' ice creams to reassure parents that our entire kids' range will contain no more than 110 calories, a maximum of 12 grams of sugar and 3 grams of saturated fat per portion and we are continuously working to further improve this. If you want to find out more information on Wall's commitment to nutrition head over to our website.
- Pack size: 350ML
Fresh whole MILK (36%), reconstituted skimmed MILK (26%), strawberry puree (10%), glucose-fructose syrup, sugar, calcium carbonate, fructose, whey solids (MILK), glucose syrup, butter fat (MILK) (1%), flavouring, stabilisers (guar gum, tara gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), skimmed MILK powder, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), beetroot juice concentrate. Gluten Free. May contain Pistachio nuts, Peanuts and Soy
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Pistachio Nuts, Soya
Romania
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
350 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|553 kJ
|363 kJ
|127 kJ
|2%
|Energy (kcal)
|132 kcal
|87 kcal
|30 kcal
|2%
|Fat (g)
|3 g
|2 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|2 g
|1.3 g
|0.5 g
|3%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|22 g
|14 g
|5 g
|2%
|of which sugars (g)
|18 g
|12 g
|4.1 g
|5%
|Protein (g)
|3.6 g
|2.4 g
|0.8 g
|2%
|Salt (g)
|0.16 g
|0.11 g
|0.04 g
|1%
|Calcium (mg)
|1590 mg
|1040 mg
|365 mg
|46%
