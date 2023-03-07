We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Capsicana Mexican Chilli & Honey Fajita Kit 455G

£4.20

£0.92/100g

Vegetarian

8 soft flour tortillas, 1 chilli & honey cooking paste, 1 chipotle chilli salsa mix"I've made some improvements to these fajitas; I've doubled the servings of this kit so it now feeds 4 and I've turned the cook sauce it into a paste for more flavour!I'd love to hear what you think hello@capsicana.co.uk."Ben.FounderDid You Know...The first fajitas were made by Mexican ranch workers using a cut of meat called 'arrachera' which they grilled, wrapped in tortillas and shared at the end of a long, hard day.We've got loads more fantastic Latin American recipes to share at www.capsicana.co.uk
This ultimate fajita recipe is based on the dish 'Puerco al horno con salsa de Chile y Miel'.We blend chipotle and ancho chillies to create a sweet and smoky cooking paste for you to use at home.We've also included a chipotle chilli salsa mix for you to combine with fresh tomatoes to make a tasty salsa.The first fajitas were made by Mexican ranch workers using a cut of meat called 'arrachera' which they grilled, wrapped in tortillas and shared at the end of a long, hard day.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C022651
Latin FlavourChilli Rating - Medium Mild - 2Made with 100% Natural FlavoursServes 4 in 15 minsNo artificial colourings or flavouringsNon GMSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 455G

Ingredients

Soft Flour Tortillas (70%): Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate) Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Salt, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Chilli & Honey Cooking Paste (22%): Tomato Paste, Demerara Sugar, Water, Honey (11%), White Wine Vinegar, Chilli Puree (6.5%), Salt, Spices (Ancho Chilli (1.5%), Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Chipotle Chilli (0.75%)), Garlic Puree, Dehydrated Tomato, Corn Flour, Oregano, Chipotle Chilli Salsa Mix (8%): Water, Amarillo Chilli Mash (contains Amarillo Chillies, Salt, Acetic Acid), Onion, Tomato Paste, Dextrose, Garlic Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Spices (Chipotle Chilli (1.5%), Cumin), Salt, Corn Flour, Herbs (Coriander, Mexican Oregano), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens please see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

455g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

