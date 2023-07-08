Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey 350G

Honey Flavour Rice, Wholegrain Oat & Maize Cereal Shapes Fortified Vitamins and Minerals. Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Try our new addition to your breakfast table with Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal. This is a naturally flavoured multigrain breakfast cereal made from real honey with four fun, golden multigrain shapes mixed to create a unique spoonful with every bite. Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal is made with wholegrain and contains 30% less sugar than other honey flavoured cereal shapes*. Alongside that, each 30g bowl of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal provides 50% of your daily vitamin D needs to support healthy bones & also contains iron to support brain function**. For a great breakfast for your whole family, pick up a box of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal today. *30% less sugar on average than other honey flavoured cereal shapes. IRI UK Dec 2021. www.ricekrispies.com **Contains ≥15% RI of vitamin D and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Iron contributes to normal cognitive function. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Pack size: 350G

Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones Iron contributes to normal cognitive function

Daily Source of Vitamins and Iron 50% Daily Vitamin D

Ingredients

Cereal Flours (Rice (52%), Oat (27%), Maize (5.5%)), Corn Fibre, Sugar, Honey (4.5%), Calcium Carbonate, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes)

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Soy. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

350g ℮

