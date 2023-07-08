We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey 350G
image 1 of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey 350Gimage 2 of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey 350Gimage 3 of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey 350G

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey 350G

4.6(76)
Write a review

£1.49

£0.43/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

30g
Energy
488kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1627 kJ

Honey Flavour Rice, Wholegrain Oat & Maize Cereal Shapes Fortified Vitamins and Minerals.Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Try our new addition to your breakfast table with Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal. This is a naturally flavoured multigrain breakfast cereal made from real honey with four fun, golden multigrain shapes mixed to create a unique spoonful with every bite. Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal is made with wholegrain and contains 30% less sugar than other honey flavoured cereal shapes*. Alongside that, each 30g bowl of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal provides 50% of your daily vitamin D needs to support healthy bones & also contains iron to support brain function**. For a great breakfast for your whole family, pick up a box of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal today.*30% less sugar on average than other honey flavoured cereal shapes. IRI UK Dec 2021. www.ricekrispies.com**Contains ≥15% RI of vitamin D and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Iron contributes to normal cognitive function. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
• Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal is made with real honey.• Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal contains 30% less sugar than other honey flavoured cereal shapes*• Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal contains no artificial colours or flavours.• Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal are suitable for vegetarians, Halal and Kosher• Try the whole line of Kellogg's Multigrain Shapes breakfast cereal with flavours like Strawberry & Apple or the classic Multi-Grain Shapes breakfast cereal• Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes Honey breakfast cereal provides 50% of your daily vitamin D needs to support healthy bones & also contains iron to support brain function**
Pack size: 350G
Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bonesIron contributes to normal cognitive function
Daily Source of Vitamins and Iron50% Daily Vitamin D

Ingredients

Cereal Flours (Rice (52%), Oat (27%), Maize (5.5%)), Corn Fibre, Sugar, Honey (4.5%), Calcium Carbonate, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes)

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Soy. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Family Favourite Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here