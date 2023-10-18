Lily's Kitchen Classic Dinners For Dogs 6 x 150g

Lily's Kitchen Classic Dinners For Dogs 6 x150g Come and be social with us...#LilysKitchen @lilyskitchenFind us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Now you can treat your dog to our classic recipes as a mixed 6 pack!With this selection of 4 different, nutritionally complete and naturally delicious dog food recipes, your four-legged friend can enjoy sampling their own menu of scrumptious suppers. Whichever recipe they choose, it'll be made with fresh, nutritious meat, vibrant vegetables and botanical herbs. And thanks to top notch ingredients and a clever chef, each healthy, balanced meal will be utterly irresistible to your dog.We make our recipes with wholesome, natural ingredients - freshly prepared or fresh meat, vegetables, fruits and herbs - to produce a delicious, digestible food for dogs. We only ever use proper meat in our recipes: no meat meal, no bone meal, no rendered meat. Our unique recipes don't contain any cheap fillers - like wheat, corn or soya - and they don't contain any nasties.
At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacture of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
Proper food for dogsFreshly prepared proper meatNatural and deliciousBotanicals and herbsNo nasty meat meals or fillers
Pack size: 900G
Produce of
Made in the EU
Net Contents
6 x 150g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Daily Feeding GuidelinesThis is a nutritionally complete pet food for adult dogs 4 months +. Serve it at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water.Dog Size: 1-5kg, Grams per day: 90-300gDog Size: 6-10kg, Grams per day: 350-515gDog Size: 11-15kg, Grams per day: 555-700gDog Size: 16-25kg, Grams per day: 730-1025gUse this chart as a general guide along with your own experience. Servings can vary with age, breed, exercise and even weather. For overweight dogs, base your daily serving on target weight, not actual weight.
2x 150g Cottage Pie2x 150g Chicken & Turkey Casserole2x 150g Lamb Hotpot
Ingredients
60% Fresh Beef, Potatoes (3%), Carrots (3%), Apples, Green Beans, Broccoli, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Flaxseed, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before see base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|9.8%
|Crude Fat
|6.9%
|Crude Ash
|1.7%
|-
|125kcal/100g
|Crude Fibre
|0.4%
|Moisture
|74%
|Additives
|(per kg)
|Vitamin D3
|200 IU
|Vitamin E
|20mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|15mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1.4mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)
|0.75mg
|Locust Bean Gum
|1g
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological Additives:
|-
Ingredients
60% Freshly Prepared Lamb, Potatoes (3%), Squash (2%), Apples, Carrots (1%), Blueberries, Broccoli, Peas, Flaxseed (0.1%), Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|10.4%
|Crude Fat
|7.3%
|Crude Ash
|1.6%
|-
|130kcal/100g
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Moisture
|73%
|Additives
|(per kg)
|Vitamin D3
|200 IU
|Vitamin E
|20mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|25mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1.4mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)
|0.75mg
|Locust Bean Gum
|1g
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological Additives:
|-
Ingredients
Fresh Chicken (45%), Freshly Prepared Turkey (15%), Carrots (2%), Squash (2%), Pearl Barley (1%), Brown Rice, Apples, Broccoli, Peas, Blueberries (1%), Flaxseed, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|10.5%
|Crude Fat
|5.4%
|Crude Ash
|2.5%
|-
|92kcal/100g
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Moisture
|80%
|Additives
|(per kg)
|Vitamin D3
|200 IU
|Vitamin E
|20mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|25mg
|Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1.4mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)
|0.75mg
|Locust Bean Gum
|1g
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological Additives:
|-