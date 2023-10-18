We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Lily's Kitchen Classic Dinners For Dogs 6 x 150g

Lily's Kitchen Classic Dinners For Dogs 6 x 150g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.80

£8.67/kg

Lily's Kitchen Classic Dinners For Dogs 6 x150g Come and be social with us...#LilysKitchen @lilyskitchenFind us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Now you can treat your dog to our classic recipes as a mixed 6 pack!With this selection of 4 different, nutritionally complete and naturally delicious dog food recipes, your four-legged friend can enjoy sampling their own menu of scrumptious suppers. Whichever recipe they choose, it'll be made with fresh, nutritious meat, vibrant vegetables and botanical herbs. And thanks to top notch ingredients and a clever chef, each healthy, balanced meal will be utterly irresistible to your dog.We make our recipes with wholesome, natural ingredients - freshly prepared or fresh meat, vegetables, fruits and herbs - to produce a delicious, digestible food for dogs. We only ever use proper meat in our recipes: no meat meal, no bone meal, no rendered meat. Our unique recipes don't contain any cheap fillers - like wheat, corn or soya - and they don't contain any nasties.
At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacture of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
Proper food for dogsFreshly prepared proper meatNatural and deliciousBotanicals and herbsNo nasty meat meals or fillers
Pack size: 900G

Produce of

Made in the EU

Net Contents

6 x 150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding GuidelinesThis is a nutritionally complete pet food for adult dogs 4 months +. Serve it at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water.Dog Size: 1-5kg, Grams per day: 90-300gDog Size: 6-10kg, Grams per day: 350-515gDog Size: 11-15kg, Grams per day: 555-700gDog Size: 16-25kg, Grams per day: 730-1025gUse this chart as a general guide along with your own experience. Servings can vary with age, breed, exercise and even weather. For overweight dogs, base your daily serving on target weight, not actual weight.

Proper food for dogsFreshly prepared proper meatNatural and deliciousBotanicals and herbsNo nasty meat meals or fillers
2x 150g Cottage Pie2x 150g Chicken & Turkey Casserole2x 150g Lamb Hotpot

Ingredients

60% Fresh Beef, Potatoes (3%), Carrots (3%), Apples, Green Beans, Broccoli, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Flaxseed, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein9.8%
Crude Fat6.9%
Crude Ash1.7%
-125kcal/100g
Crude Fibre0.4%
Moisture74%
Additives(per kg)
Vitamin D3200 IU
Vitamin E20mg
Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)15mg
Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)1.4mg
Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)0.75mg
Locust Bean Gum1g
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements:-
Technological Additives:-

View all Wet Dog Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here