Lily's Kitchen Classic Dinners For Dogs 6 x 150g

Now you can treat your dog to our classic recipes as a mixed 6 pack! With this selection of 4 different, nutritionally complete and naturally delicious dog food recipes, your four-legged friend can enjoy sampling their own menu of scrumptious suppers. Whichever recipe they choose, it'll be made with fresh, nutritious meat, vibrant vegetables and botanical herbs. And thanks to top notch ingredients and a clever chef, each healthy, balanced meal will be utterly irresistible to your dog. We make our recipes with wholesome, natural ingredients - freshly prepared or fresh meat, vegetables, fruits and herbs - to produce a delicious, digestible food for dogs. We only ever use proper meat in our recipes: no meat meal, no bone meal, no rendered meat. Our unique recipes don't contain any cheap fillers - like wheat, corn or soya - and they don't contain any nasties.

At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacture of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London

Proper food for dogs Freshly prepared proper meat Natural and delicious Botanicals and herbs No nasty meat meals or fillers

Pack size: 900G

Daily Feeding Guidelines This is a nutritionally complete pet food for adult dogs 4 months +. Serve it at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water. Dog Size: 1-5kg, Grams per day: 90-300g Dog Size: 6-10kg, Grams per day: 350-515g Dog Size: 11-15kg, Grams per day: 555-700g Dog Size: 16-25kg, Grams per day: 730-1025g Use this chart as a general guide along with your own experience. Servings can vary with age, breed, exercise and even weather. For overweight dogs, base your daily serving on target weight, not actual weight.