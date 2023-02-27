Jack Daniel's Whiskey & Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 330Ml
Product Description
- Alcoholic Mixed Drink with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey (11 %) and Coca-Cola Zero.
- When you mix the best, you get the best. That's why, since the first person mixed it over 100 years ago, Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was born ready. Ready to taste like nothing else you've ever tasted. Ready to show up big at every event .Ready to reject every garnish known to bartenders. Ready to set the standard. Ready to create a taste so unique that it would be loved by everyone. Ready to dismiss the need for any explanation. Ready to be so loved that it's mentioned in over 1000 song lyrics. Ready to become the go-to drink of everyone who will ever try it. Ready to be in a can for the first time ever. The same great taste the world loves, now readier than ever.
- A pre-mixed cocktail that mixes the bold flavor of Jack Daniel's with the unmistakable, crisp taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, creating something truly delicious & refreshing in taste.
- A globally renowned bar call: Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola. A premium, crafted ready-to-drink format. Now also available with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.
- Already good on their own, together unleashing something special in one another.
- The smooth character of Jack Daniel's blends perfectly with the great taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, unlike any other alcoholic pairing out there. A taste so unmistakable and unique that it can only come from a perfect match.
- Made with Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, bringing together two of the most authentic and iconic brands in the world. The highest quality ingredients are at the core of this crafted cocktail in a can.
- Contains natural flavourings
- Contains added colours
- Contains sweeteners
- All the taste & zero sugar
- Ready-to-drink
- Premium crafted
- Unmistakable taste
- Perfect match
- Born Ready with Great Taste and Zero Sugar
- Old No.7
- Tennessee Whiskey mixed with Coca-Cola Zero
- Caffeine free
- GMO Free
- Pack size: 330ML
- Zero sugar
- No calories
Information
Ingredients
Coca-Cola Zero [Carbonated Water, Colour E150d, Acid E338, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfam K), Natural Flavourings (89 %), Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey (11 %)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Alcohol Units
1.6
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: see base of canStore cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Consume moderately.
Name and address
- CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
Net Contents
330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|330 ml (%*)
|Energy:
|115 kJ / 27 kcal
|380 kJ / 89 kcal (4%)
|Fat:
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|of which saturates:
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Carbohydrate:
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|of which sugars:
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Protein:
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt:
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Consume moderately.
