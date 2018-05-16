Heinz Mayoracha Mayonnaise Sriracha Sauce 400G

Product Description
- Vegan Mayo with Sriracha Flavour
- A tasty combination of the creamy texture of Mayonnaise and the spicy flavour of Sriracha.
- Take any meal to the next level with your favourite sauces remixed!
- No gluten containing ingredients – suitable for coeliacs
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sriracha Paste 78% (Bell Pepper, Tomato Puree, Water, Sugar, Scotch Bonnet Puree (Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Salt, Acid - Acetic Acid), Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Onions), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Colour - Carotenes, Paprika Extract, Antioxidant - Calcium Disodium EDTA
Storage
After opening refrigerate. Best before end: see cap.
Recycling info
Cap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- UK Careline 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2404kJ/
|-
|571kcal
|Fat
|60g
|-of which saturates
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|-of which sugars
|5.2g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
