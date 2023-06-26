Croser Adelaide Hill Sparkling Rose 750Ml

Vinification Details

During disgorging a small amount of Pinot Noir is combined with the dosage liqueur to balance the wines natural acidity and enhance the pink intensity. As is the tradition with non-vintage Champagne, this wine is a blend of the current vintage Croser with reserve wine from several older vintages - with each vintage adding distinctive qualities to the final blend.

History

Croser was created as it was believed that the right region in Australia could produce sparkling wine to rival Champagne. That region is Piccadilly in the Adelaide Hills. The first vintage of Croser was released in 1985 and the winemaking philosophy continues today starting in the vineyard where all the vines are hand-pruned, the grapes handpicked, the fruit whole bunch pressed, and the wines handcrafted in the traditional method.

Regional Information