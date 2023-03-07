Twister Peek Peek A Blue Ice Lollies 4X70ml
Ice pop = 70ml/72 g
- Energy
- 276kJ
-
- 66kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383 kJ
Product Description
- Melon fruit ice with strawberry-lemon fruit ice and an apple-blueberry fruit ice.
- Made with fruit²
- ²Fruit from purees and fruit juices from concentrate
- Responsibly made for kids¹
- ¹At Wall's we are dedicated to spreading happiness amongst kids, parents and caregivers through fun, tasty and responsibly made ice cream treats. Our Responsibly made for Kids promise means that we are making a clear commitment for our Wall's Kids' ice creams to be Responsibly Communicated, Sold and Developed.
- 66 Kcal
- With Only Natural Flavours and Colours
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 280ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Melon Juice² (5%), Apple Puree (4.5%), Fructose, Strawberry Juice² (4%), Lemon Juice² (1%), Soluble Fibre, Blueberry Puree (0.3%), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Tara Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spirulina Concentrate, Flavourings, Black Carrot Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Colour (Curcumin), ²From Concentrate, ²Fruit from Purees and Fruit Juices from Concentrate
Storage
Store at-18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800 444 420.
Net Contents
4 x 280ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per ice pop**
|%* per ice pop**
|Energy
|383 kJ
|394 kJ
|276 kJ
|-
|91 kcal
|94 kcal
|66 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates
|<0,1g
|<0,1 g
|<0,1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate
|22 g
|22 g
|16 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|16 g
|17 g
|12 g
|13 %
|Fibre
|1,0 g
|1,0 g
|0,7 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1 %
|Salt
|0,02 g
|0,02 g
|0,01 g
|<1 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Ice pop = 70 ml = 72 g, 280 ml/288 g = 4 x ice pop
|-
|-
|-
|-
