We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Newfoundland Bowel Health Test

Newfoundland Bowel Health Test

5(2)
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Newfoundland Bowel Health TestFor more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.
At-home self-test for the detection of human occult blood in stool, to aid in the diagnosis of bowel cancer.FOB Rapid Test (Faeces)Symptoms to look out for:- A change in bowel habit- Blood in your stool- Abdominal pain- Unexplained weight loss
Stool sampleResults in 5 minsOver 99% accurate

Preparation and Usage

Instructions1 Collect specimen from stool collection paper.2 Unscrew the cap of the specimen collection tube. Insert the blue applicator into the stool in at least 3 different places.3 Screw on and tighten cap shaking specimen to mix with buffer.4 Break off the tip of the dropper, then transfer 8-10 drops into the reaction tube.5 With arrows pointing toward the extraction buffer, immerse the dipstick. Do not submerge past the maximum line.

View all At Home Testing Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here