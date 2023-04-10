Tesco Finest Dinky Cheese & Onion Muffins 150G

Delicious cheesiness
Love how cheesey these are - absolutely delicious. Just wish it didn't make me want to eat the whole box!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 290kcal
INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Cornflour, Onion (2.5%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (1.5%), Mustard Flour, Salt, Sugar, Turmeric, Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Best served warm. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Remove carton. Keep soufflettes in the foil tray and place on a baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Remove paper before eating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Best served warm. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins Remove carton. Keep soufflettes in the foil tray and place on a baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Remove paper before eating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
6 Servings
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One soufflette (25g)
|Energy
|1207kJ / 290kcal
|302kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|11.7g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|17.9g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|12.7g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
