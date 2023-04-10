We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Dinky Cheese & Onion Muffins 150G

£3.50
£2.33/100g

One soufflette

Energy
302kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 290kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar cheese and onion soufflettes topped with a Red Leicester cheese crumb.
  • Our chefs have been inspired by classic soufflé recipes to create these soufflettes, made with Mature and Extra Mature Cheddar and British cream. A Red Leicester crumb gives the perfect finish.
  • LIGHT & FLAVOURSOME Made with West Country Cheddar.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Cornflour, Onion (2.5%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (1.5%), Mustard Flour, Salt, Sugar, Turmeric, Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Best served warm. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Remove carton. Keep soufflettes in the foil tray and place on a baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Remove paper before eating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Best served warm. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins Remove carton. Keep soufflettes in the foil tray and place on a baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Remove paper before eating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Window. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne soufflette (25g)
Energy1207kJ / 290kcal302kJ / 72kcal
Fat18.4g4.6g
Saturates11.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate17.9g4.5g
Sugars3.8g1.0g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein12.7g3.2g
Salt0.73g0.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious cheesiness

5 stars

Love how cheesey these are - absolutely delicious. Just wish it didn't make me want to eat the whole box!

