Winalot Small Dog Pouches Classic Meal In Gravy 40X100g

Made with Natural Ingredients* *Ingredients from natural origin. Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. Each bowlful is expertly made & perfect for the fussiest of palates.

Our Story at Winalot We believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether it's making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty, nutritious meals. Winalot Everyday Heroes Since 1927 Feeding Greatness Since 1927 Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with, and its the food for generations to come. Meet Bella, Our Very Special Maltese She loves coming home after a brisk walk to be served delicious Winalot. Nothing less will do. Each bowlful is expertly made & perfect for the fussiest of palates. We love to see her lick the bowl clean! Tasty, Bitesize pieces.

Specially made for your small dog 100% Complete & Balanced Bitesize Pieces No Added Artificial Colours Flavours or Preservatives

Pack size: 4KG

40 x 100g ℮

Feeding Guide: Recommended Daily Amount Adult Dog weight (kg): 1 to 5 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 1 to 2, g Dry Dog: 15 to 70 Adult Dog weight (kg): 5 to 10 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6 to 9; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 3, g Dry Dog: 70 to 120 *The mixed feeding guidelines table has been calculated using the Bakers® Small dog rich in beef with country vegetables. These amounts are averages based on moderately active small dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly. Serve at room temperature Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.