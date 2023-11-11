Winalot Small Dog Pouches Classic Meal In Gravy 40X100g

Complete pet food for small adult dogsJames BartholomewAbout the artistSince 1992, James has worked as a contemporary landscape, seascape and animal painter. He has a strong reputation within the British contemporary art market and his recognisable, 'loose and energetic' style has gained widespread acclaim.jamesbartholomew.co.uk
Made with Natural Ingredients**Ingredients from natural origin.Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced.Each bowlful is expertly made & perfect for the fussiest of palates.
Our Story at WinalotWe believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether it's making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us.That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty, nutritious meals.Winalot Everyday Heroes Since 1927Feeding Greatness Since 1927Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced.It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with, and its the food for generations to come.Meet Bella, Our Very Special MalteseShe loves coming home after a brisk walk to be served delicious Winalot. Nothing less will do.Each bowlful is expertly made & perfect for the fussiest of palates.We love to see her lick the bowl clean!Tasty, Bitesize pieces.
®Reg, Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Specially made for your small dog100% Complete & BalancedBitesize PiecesNo Added Artificial Colours Flavours or Preservatives
Pack size: 4KG
Net Contents
40 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding Guide:Recommended Daily AmountAdult Dog weight (kg): 1 to 5 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 1 to 2, g Dry Dog: 15 to 70Adult Dog weight (kg): 5 to 10 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6 to 9; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 3, g Dry Dog: 70 to 120*The mixed feeding guidelines table has been calculated using the Bakers® Small dog rich in beef with country vegetables.These amounts are averages based on moderately active small dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.Serve at room temperatureClean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.
With Chicken, Carrots & Green Beans x10With Lamb, Rice & Carrots x10With Beef, Potatoes & Peas x20
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Potatoes Equivalent to 7.2% Potatoes and 0.8% Dehydrated Peas equivalent to 7.2% Peas), Various Sugars, Minerals, *Ingredients from Natural Origin
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Moisture
|80%
|Protein
|10.5%
|Fat content
|3%
|Crude ash
|1.8%
|Crude fibre
|1.2%
|Nutritional Additives:
|IU/kg:
|-
|mg/kg:
|Taurine:
|530
|3b103 :
|(Fe 14)
|3b202 :
|(I: 0.4)
|3b405 :
|(Cu: 1)
|3b503 :
|(Mn: 1.9)
|3b605 :
|(Zn: 20)
|Additives
|-
|Vit. A:
|-
|Vit. D3:
|-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots equivalent to 5.4% Carrots and 0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Ingredients from Natural Origin
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Cereals (1% Uncooked Rice Equivalent to 6% Cooked Rice), Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots equivalent to 5.4% Carrots), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Ingredients from Natural Origin
