Kit Kat Bites Lotus Biscoff Chocolate Sharing Bag 90G

Each 7 sweets contain
- Energy
- 427kJ
-
- 102kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.8g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.1g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- <1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2259kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate shell (57%) with a Biscoff flavoured filling (37%) including wheat based crispy pieces (5%).
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa.
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan®
- Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find out more at ra.org
- Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- KITKAT Biscoff Bites are delicious bite-sized pieces with a smooth chocolatey centre and crispy wafer pieces. Open up the pouch, share with friends and reseal to save some for later. These bags of bites are perfect for your movie night in. KITKAT was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp' and didn’t acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT supports improving the lives of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan® and by working with the Rainforest Alliance. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and this new addition; KITKAT Biscoff Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Why not mix up your break and try KITKAT Chunky Caramel?
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- KITKAT Biscoff Bites are delicious bite-sized pieces with a smooth chocolatey centre and crispy wafer pieces.
- New sharing bag for KITKAT
- With 100 Calories per serving, they’re a great treat to unwind with
- No artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm, Shea, Sunflower), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
For best before end see base.Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- With others, with a movie, as a treat
- Know Your Servings
- 7 Sweets = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
UK: PO Box 203,
York,
YO91 1XY.
- YO91 1XY.
3030 Lake Drive,
Citywest Business Campus,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
www.nestle.co.uk
UK: 0800 604 604
PO Box 203,
York,
YO91 1XY.
- YO91 1XY.
Nestlé Ireland,
3030 Lake Drive,
Citywest Business Campus,
Dublin 24.
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 7 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2259kJ
|427kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|541kcal
|102kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|30.6g
|5.8g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|12.9g
|2.4g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|11.5g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|48.1g
|9.1g
|90g
|10%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.7g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
