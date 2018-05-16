We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kit Kat Bites Lotus Biscoff Chocolate Sharing Bag 90G

image 1 of Kit Kat Bites Lotus Biscoff Chocolate Sharing Bag 90G
£1.35
£1.50/100g

Each 7 sweets contain

Energy
427kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.1g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2259kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate shell (57%) with a Biscoff flavoured filling (37%) including wheat based crispy pieces (5%).
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa.
  • Nestlé Cocoa Plan®
  • Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find out more at ra.org
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • KITKAT Biscoff Bites are delicious bite-sized pieces with a smooth chocolatey centre and crispy wafer pieces. Open up the pouch, share with friends and reseal to save some for later. These bags of bites are perfect for your movie night in. KITKAT was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp' and didn’t acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT supports improving the lives of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan® and by working with the Rainforest Alliance. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and this new addition; KITKAT Biscoff Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Why not mix up your break and try KITKAT Chunky Caramel?
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • KITKAT Biscoff Bites are delicious bite-sized pieces with a smooth chocolatey centre and crispy wafer pieces.
  • New sharing bag for KITKAT
  • With 100 Calories per serving, they’re a great treat to unwind with
  • No artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm, Shea, Sunflower), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

For best before end see base.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • With others, with a movie, as a treat
  • Know Your Servings
  • 7 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

Name and address

  • UK: PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

  • Contact us free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 7 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy2259kJ427kJ8400kJ
-541kcal102kcal2000kcal5%
Fat30.6g5.8g70g8%
of which: saturates12.9g2.4g20g12%
Carbohydrate60.8g11.5g260g4%
of which: sugars48.1g9.1g90g10%
Fibre1.4g0.3g--
Protein4.7g0.9g50g2%
Salt0.29g0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

