Kendamil Toddler Milk 3 From 12 To 36 Month 800G

Product Description
- Kendamil Tdlr Mlk 3 From 12 to 36 Mth 800g
- Made in the English Lake District World Heritage Site
- Local British Farms
- We partner with local UK farms for our milk
- From farm to formula
- Whole Milk
- Our unique, fresh whole milk recipe
- No Palm Oil
- Kinder to your baby and our planet
- Plant-Based DHA
- Uniquely fish-free Omega-3, protecting our oceans
- Vegetarian
- The only baby milk that is veggie friendly
- Award-winning
- Queen's Award
- Proud winners of the Queen's Award
- 60† years of science
- Immune system†
- Vitamin D¹
- Cognitive development†
- Iron²
- MFGM‡, 6'GL‡, 4'-GL‡, 3'-GL‡
- Visual development†
- DHA³
- Physical growth†
- Calcium⁴, Iodine⁵
- ‡as identified within human breast milk
- MFGM = Milk Fat Globule Membrane
- †Normal functioning as contributed to by the below referenced ingredients
- ¹Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children
- ²Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children
- ³DHA contributes to the normal visual development of infants up to 12 months of age. Benefit from daily intake of 100mg of DHA
- ⁴Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- ⁵Iodine contributes to the normal growth of children
- Welcome to our home
- Kendamil is family-run and lovingly crafted in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The place we proudly call home.
- With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition we combine the finest local and natural ingredients to develop a unique toddler milk as gentle as your baby.
- From our family to yours, since 1962.
- Trusted Globally
- 60 years' heritage, millions of happy babies
- Kendamil cereals
- Kendamil cereals are made with love using the finest fruit and vegetables.
- Palm oil free, vegetarian and no added sugar. Available in Classic and Organic.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Red Tractor - Certified Milk
- Made with whole milk fats
- Made with love in the lake district
- Whole Milk
- No Palm Oil
- Plant-Based DHA
- Contains GOS
- Plant-Based DHA Omega 3
- Locally crafted in Britain
- Proudly the Only British-Made Baby Milk
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Halal Food Authority - HFA Approved
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 800G
- Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children
- Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children
- DHA contributes to the normal visual development of infants up to 12 months of age
- Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- Iodine contributes to the normal growth of children
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk‡ (223g Liquid Milk per 100g), Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Lactate, LCP Oils (Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium sp.), Sodium Ascorbate, Calcium Citrate, Iron Pyrophosphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Nucleotides (Cytidine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Uridine-5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Guanosine-5'-Monophosphate), Vitamin E, Niacin, Zinc Sulphate, Ferric Ammonium Citrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Potassium lodide, Riboflavin, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, ‡Containing naturally occurring MFGM
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place before and after opening.For best before, see base of can. Use within 4 weeks of opening. Do not refrigerate and do not freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Important Feeding Instructions:
- Use the correct amount of levelled scoops as directed. Using too much, or too little can make your baby ill. If your feed has not been used within 2 hours, we recommend that you throw it away and start again. Do not add food products such as cows' milk to your baby's milk, and do not re-heat in a microwave.
- Preparing your toddler milk
- Snap open tamper-proof clip and dispose of immediately and safely, away from children. Hold the top of the can with both hands, place both thumbs under the lip and push up to open. The scoop is held inside the lid. Open the foil seal by pulling back on the easy open tab carefully and safely, then dispose of foil.
- 1 Wash hands, then sterilise your feeding utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Fill kettle with 1 litre of freshly run tap water (do not use repeatedly boiled water). Boil and leave to cool for 30 minutes, so it remains at a temperature of at least 70°C. Measure the required water into a sterilised bottle.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, add the correct number of levelled scoops to the bottle. Use the straight edge inside the lid to level each scoop.
- 4 Place a sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well to dissolve powder.
- 5 Cool to a natural body temperature by running the bottle (lid on) under cold running water. Always test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist.
- Feeding guide (12-36 months)
- Add 1 level scoop of Kendamil toddler milk powder to each 30ml of waterᵃ.
- Water per feedᵃ: 180ml, Scoops per feedᵇ: 6
- ᵃfreshly boiled and cooled; ᵇ 1 level scoop = 4.6g
Warnings
- DENTAL ADVICE: When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned each night after the last feed.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Kendal Nutricare Ltd,
- Mint Bridge Road,
- Kendal,
- Cumbria,
- LA9 6NL,
- England.
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- Our product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, give us a call and we'll investigate it for you. Do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Speak to our Lake District team:
- +44 1539 898 555
- Kendal Nutricare Ltd,
- Mint Bridge Road,
- Kendal,
- Cumbria,
- LA9 6NL,
- England.
- +353 1 485 4245
- EU address:
Lower age limit
12 Months
Upper age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml (LRV*)
|Energy kJ
|1960
|270
|kcal
|470
|64
|Fat g
|20.4
|2.8
|-of which saturates g
|9.3
|1.3
|-of which unsaturates g
|11.1
|1.5
|α-Linolenic Acid (ALA) mg
|260
|37
|Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA - LCP) mg
|62
|8.8
|Linoleic acid mg
|2600
|370
|Arachidonic Acid (ARA - LCP) mg
|16
|2.2
|Total Carbohydrate g
|58
|8.0
|-of which sugars** g
|54
|7.4
|-of which lactose g
|53
|7.2
|Fibre g
|1.5
|0.21
|-of which Galacto-oligosaccharides g
|1.45
|0.2
|-of which 3'GL*** g
|0.05
|0.01
|Protein (N x 6.25) g
|13
|1.8
|Salt g
|0.42
|0.06
|Vitamin A mcg-RE
|450
|62 (15%)
|Vitamin D3 mcg
|5.4
|0.7 (10%)
|Vitamin E mg-α-TE
|9
|1.2 (24%)
|Vitamin K mcg
|27
|3.7 (31%)
|Vitamin C mg
|86
|12 (27%)
|Thiamin mg
|0.52
|0.07 (14%)
|Riboflavin mg
|0.86
|0.12 (17%)
|Niacin mg
|5.2
|0.71 (10%)
|Vitamin B6 mg
|0.32
|0.04 (6%)
|Folic Acid mcg
|100
|14 (19%)
|Vitamin B12 mcg
|0.8
|0.1 (14%)
|Pantothenic Acid mg
|3.2
|0.44 (15%)
|Biotin mcg
|13
|1.8 (18%)
|Sodium mg
|170
|24 (4%)
|Potassium mg
|765
|105 (11%)
|Chloride mg
|370
|52 (10%)
|Calcium mg
|880
|121 (22%)
|Phosphorous mg
|480
|66 (12%)
|Magnesium mg
|47
|6.5 (8%)
|Iron mg
|6.3
|0.9 (12%)
|Zinc mg
|3.7
|0.5 (10%)
|Copper mg
|0.26
|0.040 (8%)
|Iodine mcg
|81
|11 (14%)
|Selenium mcg
|18
|2.5 (12%)
|Manganese mcg
|63
|8.6 (0.7%)
|L-Carnitine (naturally present) mg
|6.8
|0.9
|Nucleotides mg
|20
|2.8
|Omega 3
|-
|-
|Omega 6
|-
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|*% Labelling Reference Values
|-
|-
|** Sugars derived from milk
|-
|-
|***3'-GL - Galactosyllactose
|-
|-
Safety information
DENTAL ADVICE: When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned each night after the last feed.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.