Tesco Finest Wagyu Burger 340G

Tesco Finest Wagyu Burger 340G

This product's currently out of stock

One burger

Energy
1235kJ
297kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
20.1g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.6g

high

43%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.05g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988kJ / 237kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Seasoned beef burgers.
  • Made with 100% Wagyu beef, known for it's extensive marbling and buttery tenderness.
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wagyu Beef (86%), Roasted Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Salt, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Made using fresh and frozen meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: 25 mins. For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 16 mins. Alternatively, heat 1tsp (5ml) of oil in a frying pan on a medium - low heat. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (125g**)
Energy988kJ / 237kcal1235kJ / 297kcal
Fat16.1g20.1g
Saturates6.9g8.6g
Carbohydrate3.9g4.9g
Sugars1.1g1.4g
Fibre0.8g1.0g
Protein18.8g23.5g
Salt0.84g1.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 340g typically weighs 250g.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

