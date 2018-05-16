Tesco Finest Wagyu Burger 340G

One burger
Product Description
- 2 Seasoned beef burgers.
- Made with 100% Wagyu beef, known for it's extensive marbling and buttery tenderness.
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wagyu Beef (86%), Roasted Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Salt, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Made using fresh and frozen meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: 25 mins. For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 16 mins. Alternatively, heat 1tsp (5ml) of oil in a frying pan on a medium - low heat. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (125g**)
|Energy
|988kJ / 237kcal
|1235kJ / 297kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|20.1g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|18.8g
|23.5g
|Salt
|0.84g
|1.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 340g typically weighs 250g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
