Ariel Platinum Washing Liquid Pods with Lenor 44 Washes 858G

£12.00

£13.99/kg

Ariel AIO Ptinum Washing Pods 44 Washes 858g
Discover Ariel PODS® Platinum washing capsules laundry detergent +Touch of Lenor Long Lasting Freshness. Now coming with an additional purple chamber, they deliver 2x longer-lasting freshness (vs. Ariel PODS® Original in storage). They have been designed for cold, with unique technologies like COOL CLEAN Technology. Wash colder with Ariel PODS® Platinum: save energy in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble PODS® film fully dissolves, even in cold, to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Ariel's deepest and strongest PODS® Platinum +Touch of Lenor Long Lasting Freshness clean ever. On top, Ariel washing capsules come in a recyclable packaging and contain 80% of biodegradable ingredients. WARNING: This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel PODS® Platinum washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.
DEEP DOWN CLEAN + EXTRA FRESHNESS: Ariel PODS® Platinum washing capsules now come with an additional purple chamber, and deliver 2x longer-lasting freshnessALL-IN-1 POWER: 1. Lift stains 2. Brighten 3. Freshen 4. Protect fabrics 5. Brrrilliant in a colder wash + A touch of LENOR LONG LASTING FRESHNESSDESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel PODS® Platinum washing capsules now come with unique COOL CLEAN TechnologyWASH COLDER WITH ARIEL PODS® PLATINUM: Save energy in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissionsRECYCLABLE PACKAGING: Ariel PODS® Platinum washing tablets come in a recyclable packaging100% WATER-SOLUBLE PODS® FILM: Ariel laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble PODS® film, even in coldWITH BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS: 80% of organic ingredients of Ariel PODS® are biodegradableGREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel PODS® Platinum out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information
Pack size: 858G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

1 Place an Ariel PODS ® at the back of the empty drum. 2 Place your clothes ON TOP of the PODS ®.

