D&G The One For Men Eau De Toilette 30Ml

Loved it
Nice light smell that lasted all day. Not overpowering.
Great
Lovely masculine smell, not too overpowering, well balanced.
SUPERB FRAGRANCE
The fragrance is very classy. Perfect for a night out. One of my new favourites. It smells woody, in premium way. I received quite a few compliments whilst using this fragrance - definitely recommend adding it to your collection
Generic smelling, everyday wear
This is an okay aftershave, it smells perfectly acceptable and is not offensive, you could quite easily wear this as an everyday office scent. It is a very generic smelling, and not very unique, the longevity is about 4 hours on skin and 2 on clothes.
Strong and Fresh
Strong but not over powering, long lasting fragrance. My partner enjoyed the scent on me too.
Boss Bottled United
Refreshing and long-lasting fragrance. Would recommend.
Nice and fruity
Perhaps a bit fruity for my tastes, but just enough warmth and spice breaking through that I'm happy to wear it. Sticks around for a while without being overpowering.
The Classic Meets Contemporary
I am a fan of Dolce & Gabana fragrances and this one is a fine addition to the collection. It's a fine mix of warm, woody spices and a refreshing citrus burst to really make it something layered and unique. This interesting blend is what attracted me to the scent as it's traditionally masculine but modern enough that it isn't overpoweringly musky and an ideal evening fragrance. The longevity for me wasn't so great as it didn't maintain the scent too well after a few hours. But I would still recommend
Nice, gown up smell
The fragrance was a nice smell and was strong at first but faded quickly
D&G Classic scent
I forgot about how good this scent really is, so it was a pleasant surprise to receive a sample of The One by D&G. The longevity is to my usual standard but bar far an excellent every day scent