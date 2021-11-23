We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

D&G The One For Men Eau De Toilette 30Ml

D&G The One For Men Eau De Toilette 30Ml
  • DOLCE & GABBANA THE ONE FOR MEN EDT 30ML
  • Pack size: 30ML

144 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Loved it

5 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

Nice light smell that lasted all day. Not overpowering.

Great

4 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

Lovely masculine smell, not too overpowering, well balanced.

SUPERB FRAGRANCE

5 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

The fragrance is very classy. Perfect for a night out. One of my new favourites. It smells woody, in premium way. I received quite a few compliments whilst using this fragrance - definitely recommend adding it to your collection

Generic smelling, everyday wear

3 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

This is an okay aftershave, it smells perfectly acceptable and is not offensive, you could quite easily wear this as an everyday office scent. It is a very generic smelling, and not very unique, the longevity is about 4 hours on skin and 2 on clothes.

Strong and Fresh

5 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

Strong but not over powering, long lasting fragrance. My partner enjoyed the scent on me too.

Boss Bottled United

5 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

Refreshing and long-lasting fragrance. Would recommend.

Nice and fruity

4 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

Perhaps a bit fruity for my tastes, but just enough warmth and spice breaking through that I'm happy to wear it. Sticks around for a while without being overpowering.

The Classic Meets Contemporary

4 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

I am a fan of Dolce & Gabana fragrances and this one is a fine addition to the collection. It's a fine mix of warm, woody spices and a refreshing citrus burst to really make it something layered and unique. This interesting blend is what attracted me to the scent as it's traditionally masculine but modern enough that it isn't overpoweringly musky and an ideal evening fragrance. The longevity for me wasn't so great as it didn't maintain the scent too well after a few hours. But I would still recommend

Nice, gown up smell

4 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

The fragrance was a nice smell and was strong at first but faded quickly

D&G Classic scent

5 stars

A DOLCE & GABBANA Customer

I forgot about how good this scent really is, so it was a pleasant surprise to receive a sample of The One by D&G. The longevity is to my usual standard but bar far an excellent every day scent

