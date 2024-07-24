Miracle Gro Pour & Feed Plant Feed 1L

Miracle Gro Pour & Feed Plant Feed 1L

Due to a store refit, this product is available from 28/10/2024

MIRACLE GRO POUR & FEED PLANT FEED 1L
Miracle-Gro® Pour & Feed™ All Purpose Ready to Use Liquid Plant Food is ideal for all plants inside and out. Now with an added bio stimulant which works as a natural super food for your plants, ensuring they grow healthy and beautiful. Easy to apply; no dilution, no hassle.Stimulates growth and yield, stimulates root formation, improves plants resistance to environmental stressesMerchandise with outdoor or houseplants as can be used on orchids, cacti and citrus plants, as well as many other houseplants
Pet, Child & Bee FriendlyRooted in ScienceGrows Plants Twice as BigNo. 1 Plant FoodReady to use formulation for ease of use and less messVisibly healthier plants in 7 daysContains Humifirst® which is rich in organic matter
Pack size: 1L

Net Contents

1l
