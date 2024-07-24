MIRACLE GRO POUR & FEED PLANT FEED 1L

Miracle-Gro® Pour & Feed™ All Purpose Ready to Use Liquid Plant Food is ideal for all plants inside and out. Now with an added bio stimulant which works as a natural super food for your plants, ensuring they grow healthy and beautiful. Easy to apply; no dilution, no hassle. Stimulates growth and yield, stimulates root formation, improves plants resistance to environmental stresses Merchandise with outdoor or houseplants as can be used on orchids, cacti and citrus plants, as well as many other houseplants

Pet, Child & Bee Friendly Rooted in Science Grows Plants Twice as Big No. 1 Plant Food Ready to use formulation for ease of use and less mess Visibly healthier plants in 7 days Contains Humifirst® which is rich in organic matter

Pack size: 1L

Net Contents

1l