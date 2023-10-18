We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brita Maxtra Pro All-In-1 Filter Cartridges 3 Pack

£19.00

£6.33/each

Brita Maxtra Pro All-In-1 Filter Cartridges 3 PackThe most sustainable Brita filter ever: 50% bio-based plastics have been used for the cartridge lid and barrel
Trust the original: BRITA filtered tap water not only tastes pure and fresh, but also reliably protects kitchen appliances from Limescale, is a sustainable and cost effective alternative to bottled water. Release the full aroma: BRITA provides you with freshly filtered water and will give you fuller flavoured, better tasting cold and hot drinks. BRITA water filters effectively reduce limescale build up helping your kettle and coffee machine last longer.Innovative 4-stage BRITA MAXTRA PRO filtration with natural activated carbon from coconut shells and ion exchanger pearls: filters impurities such as certain herbicides, pesticides and pharmaceuticals and reduces taste-impairing chlorine and metals like lead and copper.All BRITA cartridges are recyclable - find out more on the BRITA website.With the MAXTRA PRO, BRITA offers you two water filtration experts: the all-rounder ALL-IN-1 and the LIMESCALE EXPERT for extra appliance protection with +50% more effective limescale reduction than the ALL-IN-1 cartridge, specifically useful in regions with hard to very hard water.Be part of the change. Because every plastic bottle counts.With every BRITA product, you are actively helping to reduce the number of plastic bottles that could end up in waste. The carbon footprint of BRITA filtered water is already up to 25x less than for bottled water. But we are constantly working on reducing it further. We believe that the shift to using more sustainable materials in our products, like bio-based plastics, plays a critical role in reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and helps to reduce carbon emissions.BRITA provides sustainable drinking water solutions and is the world's No. 1 for drinking water filters. German Quality and Design - since 1966.
BRITA - A sustainable alternative since 1966!
TÜV - SÜD - Safety tested, Production monitored, Food Grade Quality, tuv-sud.com/ps-certISCC Certified - 50% Bio-Based Plastic Mass Balance ApproachFSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C092684, www.fsc.org
Always on the safe side with the MAXTRA PRO ALL-IN-1: simply enjoy delicious, pure water from your tap - for cold drinking, hot drinks and cookingInnovative 4-stage filtration with natural activated carbon and extra powerful ion-exchanger pearlsFilters impurities such as certain herbicides, pesticides and pharmaceuticals, reduces odour and taste-impairing substances such as chlorine, and metals like lead and copper.Fits all BRITA Jugs and BRITA Flow. Guaranteed optimal filtration in systems with BRITA PerfectFit system (Aluna, Marella, Style, Glass Jug).Trust the original: BRITA not only gives pure and fresh tasting filtered tap water, but also protects kitchen appliances from limescaleImproved filter performance: BRITA's new innovative micro-mesh reduces microparticles ≥ 30 μm. 4x better than our previous BRITA MAXTRA+ filter cartridge - ideal for older pipeworkBRITA's most sustainable filter cartridge ever: made in Europe from 50% bio-based materials (lid and barrel)Recyclable: BRITA MAXTRA PRO filter cartridges are recyclable - find out more on the BRITA websiteGood for you, good for the environment: the MAXTRA PRO ALL-IN-1 helps to reduce use of plastic bottles and has up to 25x lower carbon footprint than bottled waterIncreased filter capacity of up to 150L, giving fresh great tasting filtered water for just a few pence per litreNeed extra appliance protection or limescale reduction? Check out the BRITA MAXTRA PRO Limescale Expert cartridgeGerman Quality and Design - since 1966: BRITA provides sustainable drinking water solutions and is the world's No. 1 brand for drinking water filters.Included: Replacement pack with 3x original BRITA MAXTRA PRO ALL-IN-1 filter cartridge

Net Contents

3 x Water Filters

Preparation and Usage

1 Maxtra Pro water filter saves using up 150 plastic bottles (1 litre size)

