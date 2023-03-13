Blue Dragon Chow Mein Noodle Kit 160G

Chow Mein stir-fry noodles with sachets of noodles, Chow Mein stir-fry sauce and spring onion flakes.

A Chinese restaurant favourite, Chow Mein is a classic stir-fried noodle dish with soy, garlic and sesame. Personalise your Chow Mein by adding your choice of protein and vegetables.

At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food. If you enjoyed our Chow Mein Noodle Kit why not try the rest of the range? - Pad Thai Noodle Kit - Thai Green Curry Kit - Thai Red Curry Kit - Katsu Curry Kit

Chilli rating - mild - 1 No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Noodles (62%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate)], Chow Mein Stir-Fry Sauce (37.5%) [Condiments (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid)), Molasses, Distilled Vinegar), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils, (Sesame, Sunflower), Garlic (1.5%), Sesame Seeds (0.7%), Ginger (0.7%), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), White Pepper Powder, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Spring Onion Flakes (0.5%)

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Average Serving Size: 80g, Average Servings per Pack: 2

Net Contents

160g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For an authentic Chow Mein with just 5 ingredients... Blue Dragon Chow Mein Noodle Kit 2 Chicken breasts, thinly sliced (or use 300g tofu) 1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced A handful of mushrooms, sliced A handful of beansprouts How to: 1 Heat - Bring a pan of water to the boil and add a pinch of salt. Empty the noodles into the pan, making sure that they're covered, and cook for 8 minutes. Rinse in cold water, drain and set aside. 2 Sizzle - Get your wok smoking hot and add a splash of oil. Fry the sliced chicken or tofu until cooked through, then add the vegetables, stir frying for 4 minutes. 3 Stir - Add the noodles and the Chow Mein sauce to the wok, stirring well to ensure that all ingredients are coated with the sauce. Continue to stir for a further 1 minute. 4 Enjoy - Serve with a final sprinkling of spring onions to serve. Feeling inspired? We love to personalise our Chow Mein with these handy tips: - Sprinkle over some fresh sliced spring onion for extra crunch and flavour. - Try the dish with tofu instead of chicken.

Additives