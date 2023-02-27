Clubcard Price
Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc Can 187Ml
Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Congratulations! You have chosen an environmentally friendly packaging format.
- Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries all classics. Enjoy.
- Home: Western Cape / South Africa
- Style: Crisp / Zingy / Fruity
- Taste: Citrus / Tropical Fruit
- Food: Picnic / Thai Takeaway / Fish & Chips
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Pack size: 187ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Most Wanted
Type of Closure
Other
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc
Vinification Details
- The wine was fermented in stainless steel tanks at 15 degrees Celsius to preserve the fresh flavours. It was then kept on lees for six months to add depth and texture to the wine.
History
- Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Enjoy.
Regional Information
- The Western Cape--South Africa's chief wine province, comprising all the nation's top wine regions--boasts some of the world's oldest soils, a favourable Mediterranean climate, and cooling winds.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Formal House,
- GL50 3PN,
- UK.
- By:
Importer address
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Harcourt Rd,
- Dublin,
- D02 HW77,
- ROI.
Return to
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Formal House,
- GL50 3PN,
- UK.
- W1740,
- DH9 7XP,
- UK.
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Harcourt Rd,
- Dublin,
- D02 HW77,
- ROI.