We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc Can 187Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc Can 187Ml
£2.10
£8.42/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • Congratulations! You have chosen an environmentally friendly packaging format.
  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries all classics. Enjoy.
  • Home: Western Cape / South Africa
  • Style: Crisp / Zingy / Fruity
  • Taste: Citrus / Tropical Fruit
  • Food: Picnic / Thai Takeaway / Fish & Chips
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 187ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Most Wanted

Type of Closure

Other

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The wine was fermented in stainless steel tanks at 15 degrees Celsius to preserve the fresh flavours. It was then kept on lees for six months to add depth and texture to the wine.

History

  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Enjoy.

Regional Information

  • The Western Cape--South Africa's chief wine province, comprising all the nation's top wine regions--boasts some of the world's oldest soils, a favourable Mediterranean climate, and cooling winds.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Formal House,
  • GL50 3PN,
  • UK.
  • By:

Importer address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Harcourt Rd,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 HW77,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Formal House,
  • GL50 3PN,
  • UK.
  • W1740,
  • DH9 7XP,
  • UK.
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Harcourt Rd,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 HW77,
  • ROI.