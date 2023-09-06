We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bold Washing Liquid Lavender & Camomile 48 Washes 1680Ml
image 1 of Bold Washing Liquid Lavender & Camomile 48 Washes 1680Mlimage 2 of Bold Washing Liquid Lavender & Camomile 48 Washes 1680Mlimage 3 of Bold Washing Liquid Lavender & Camomile 48 Washes 1680Mlimage 4 of Bold Washing Liquid Lavender & Camomile 48 Washes 1680Mlimage 5 of Bold Washing Liquid Lavender & Camomile 48 Washes 1680Ml

Bold Washing Liquid Lavender & Camomile 48 Washes 1680Ml

5(2)
Write a review

£8.00

£4.76/litre

Bold Washing Liquid Lav & Cam 48 Washes 1680ml
Hygienically clean, a relaxing and lingering scent, that’s Bold Lavender and Camomile washing liquid. Imagine strolling through fragrant lavender fields, leaving all cares behind. This classic scent blends soothing camomile and honey with woody notes for a total feeling of serenity. Breathe in the blissful notes and ... relax.Unlike traditional washing powder, Bold Liquid allows for easy pre-treatment!
Washing liquid for brilliant hygienic cleaning with built-in Lenor freshnessEnjoy the blissful scent of Lavender & CamomileTry the Dream Team: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent BoosterAlso available as All-in-1 Pods for even more freshness!
Pack size: 1680ML

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

1.68l ℮

View all Washing Liquid & Gel

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here