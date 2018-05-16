We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aero Share A Bubble Golden Honeycomb Chocolate 90G

image 1 of Aero Share A Bubble Golden Honeycomb Chocolate 90G
£1.25
£1.39/100g

Each 4 pieces contain

Energy
287kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231kJ

Product Description

  • Smooth milk chocolate filled with honeycomb flavour bubbles.
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with the Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or
  • http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • Discover the new Aero® Golden Honeycomb sharing bar. Enjoy the smooth and indulgent honeycomb flavour in a chocolate bar with its unique bubbly aerated centre that melts in your mouth. Part of the Nestle® Golden Collection - Look out for Gold Munchies and Gold Milkybar out now!
  • Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you’re catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth chocolate. This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades.
  • Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we’ve been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as Dark&Milk joining the range, there’s an Aero® for everyone.
  • When it’s time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
  • Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it’s time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Bitesize segments of Aero® bubbly golden chocolate
  • Perfect for sharing moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
  • Made from our iconic, effortless, melt in the mouth aerated chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Whey Powder product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Safflower Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dryBest before end see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know your servings
  • 4 pieces = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 7 servings

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us free
  • UK 0800 604 604,
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.aerochocolate.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4 piecesReference intake*% RI*
Energy2231kJ287kJ8400kJ
-534kcal69kcal2000kcal3%
Fat29.7g3.8g70g5%
of which: saturates17.6g2.3g20g12%
Carbohydrate60.6g7.8g260g3%
of which: sugars60.3g7.7g90g9%
Fibre1.0g0.1g--
Protein5.2g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.22g0.03g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 7 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
