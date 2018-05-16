New
Oreo Ice Cream Cones 4 Pack 400Ml
100 ml / 66 g
- Energy
- 954kJ
-
- 229kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1448kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate flavour biscuit cone (14%) with chocolate flavour coating, filled with vanilla flavour ice cream with crushed chocolate flavour cookie pieces (2.5%) and topped with crushed chocolate flavour cookie pieces with a vanilla flavour filling (9%) and crushed chocolate flavour cookie pieces (1%).
- Oreo is a trademark of the Mondelez International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm, Sunflower), Wheat Flour, Water, Crushed Chocolate Flavour Cookie Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium, Potassium and Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring), Crushed Chocolate Flavour Cookie Pieces with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (6%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium, Potassium and Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), E471, E476), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (E410, E412), Colour (Carbon Black), Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Store below -18°C.Best before: see side of pack
Number of uses
Contains 4 units
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin.
- Consumer service
- www.oreoicecream.com
Net Contents
4 x 400ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|**100ml/66g
|%*(100ml/66g)
|Energy
|1448kJ
|954kJ
|-
|347kcal
|229kcal
|11%
|Fat
|20g
|13g
|19%
|of which Saturates
|14g
|9.0g
|45%
|Carbohydrate
|38g
|25g
|10%
|of which Sugars
|26g
|17g
|19%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.0g
|-
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.2g
|4%
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.06g
|1%
|*Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 portion (100ml/66g)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 units
|-
|-
|-
