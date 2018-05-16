Orangina Sparkling Orange Drink 6 X 330Ml

each 330ml gives you
- Energy
- 286kJ
-
- 67kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14.3g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.23g
- 4%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Orange Juice Drink with Citrus Pulp, Sugar and Sweeteners
- The Perfect Serve
- Your can...Make it a nice chilly one
- Prepare...Drop cubes of frozen water into a glass and make it inviting with an orange slice
- Awaken...Gently shake the tiny oranges alive
- Lick your lips...Kiss the glass with the can't neck and begin pouring, pulling away to create a sparkly orange flow
- Made with real orange pulp
- No added colours
- Pack size: 1980ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Pulp 2% (Orange 1%, Mandarin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Orange Peel Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Orange Juice and other Citrus Juices from Concentrate 12% (Orange 10%, Lemon, Mandarin, Grapefruit)
Storage
Best Before End - See side of pack.Store in the shade away from heat.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Can. Degradable & compostable - Widely Recycled Wrap. Degradable & compostable - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited,
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- How to get in touch: Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA,
- UK: 0800 096 3666 ROI: 1800 989 488
Net Contents
330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per Per 330ml can
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|87/20
|286/67
|Carbohydrate, g
|4.5
|14.8
|of which sugars, g
|4.3
|14.3
|Salt, g
|0.07
|0.23
