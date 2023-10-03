L’Oreal Men Expert Hylrnic/Ac Serum 30Ml

L'OR MEN EXPERT HYLRNIC/AC SERUM 30ML

95% would recommend to friends and family, 89% agree it's worth the extra step in their skincare routine* *Customer insight collected via Home Tester Club, 434 reviewers, February 2023 Give your skin the power to age better with L'Oréal Men Expert's first ever multi-action serum: Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Serum. All the power of a duo of Hyaluronic Acid in an ultra-efficient multi-action serum for men. It smooths, firms and revitalises skin's appearance, to help reduce the visible signs of ageing and keep skin looking healthy. Power Age Multi-Action Serum targets 3 key signs of early ageing: - Long-lasting hydration for fresher feeling and improved overall skin texture appearance - Firms up the skin - Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines Power Age Serum is loved by UK men: - 95% would recommend to friends and family* - 91% would keep using it as part of their skincare routine* - 86% agree their skin texture has improved since using it* - 89% agree it's worth the extra step in their skincare routine* *Customer insight collected via Home Tester Club, 434 reviewers, February 2023 Why Hyaluronic Acid? Well known for its super-hydrating properties, it plays a key role in the integrity of the skin structure and in the retention of skin hydration. Our Serum has a powerful combination two sizes of Hyaluronic Acid: - Macro hyaluronic acid. Remains on upper layers of skin's surface to provide instant hydration. - Micro hyaluronic acid. Goes into the upper skin layers to fight ageing signs. Why a Serum? It smooths, firms and revitalises skin's appearance to help reduce the visible signs of aging and keep skin looking healthy. Our Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Serum's lightweight gel texture is quickly absorbed, non-greasy & non-sticky.

Give your skin the power to age better with the full 3-step power age routine: 1) On a clean face, apply a few drops of Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Serum with your fingertips and massage in smooth, circular motions 2) Follow with Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser 3) End your routine with Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream which is specifically designed to target signs of ageing around the eyes. Goes well with rt Power Age Eye Cream, L'Oréal Power Age Eye Care

Visibly Reduces appearance of fine lines Firms up the skin and tightens slackened features Long-Lasting Hydration for fresher feeling and improved skin texture

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Bifida Ferment, Lysate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat, Dimethicone, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Adenosine, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium, Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Tocopherol, Octyldodecanol, Acetic Acid, Ammonium, Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Caprylyl Glycol, Lactic Acid, PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Pentylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage