Warburtons 4 Soft Wholemeal Pittas


£1.15
£0.29/each

Each pitta contains

Energy
635kJ
151kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.57g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1008kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Wholemeal Pitta Breads with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (0.5%)
  • "It's a 'pitta' that it's difficult to open and fill most pittas... that's why we've developed our own which are super soft, easy to open and fill."
  • Easy to Fill
  • No need to slice
  • Ready to fill
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, Gelling Agent: E466, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Caramelised Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Flour Treatment Agents: Ascrobic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetable)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place-ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'best before' date see film. Suitable for home freezing

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Simply toast or place under a preheated medium grill for 3-4 minutes or until light golden brown, turning once.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

4 x Pittas

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average pitta (63g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1008kJ635kJ8400kJ
-240kcal151kcal2000kcal
Fat2.3g1.4g70g
of which saturates0.7g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate40.0g25.2g260g
of which sugars4.0g2.5g90g
Fibre5.7g3.4g
Protein11.9g7.5g50g
Salt0.90g0.57g6g
