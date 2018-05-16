We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Magnum Mini Double Chocolate & Caramel Ice Cream Stick 6X55ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Magnum Mini Double Chocolate & Caramel Ice Cream Stick 6X55ml
£4.50
£1.37/100ml

Product Description

  • Double Caramel: Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (6%), salted caramel sauce (18%) and milk chocolate (29%). Double Chocolate: Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (6%), chocolate sauce (20%), and milk chocolate (28%), (6% milk chocolate in the chocolate ice cream).
  • ra.org
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Moments of pleasure
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Soya
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • UK Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • IE Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • UK Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507.
  • IE Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 444 420.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Scoop = 55 ml/47 g

Energy
696kJ
167kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1481 kJ

  • Moments of pleasure
  • Gluten free
  • 3 Caramel
  • 3 Chocolate

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Fat, Cocoa Mass¹, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹, Butter Fat (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Whey Solids (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrated Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder¹, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Tara Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Exhausted Vanilla Bean Pieces, Natural Vanilla Flavouring¹ (with Milk), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Soya
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer scoop**%* per scoop**
Energy1481 kJ1267 kJ696 kJ
-355 kcal303 kcal167 kcal8 %
Fat21 g18 g9,9 g14 %
of which saturates15 g31 g7,0 g35 %
Carbohydrate36 g31 g17 g7 %
of which sugars31 g26 g15 g17 %
Protein3,6 g3,1 g1,7 g3 %
Salt²0,22 g0,19 g0,10 g2 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
²Salt refers to the salt equivalent content calculated using the formula: salt = sodium x 2.5----
**Scoop = 55 ml = 47 g / 47,5 g, 330 ml / 283,5 g = 6 x scoop----

Scoop = 55 ml/47,5 g

Energy
671kJ
161kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1413 kJ

  • Moments of pleasure
  • Gluten free
  • 3 Caramel
  • 3 Chocolate

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass¹ (7.5%), Coconut Fat, Glucose Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹ (4.5%), Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder¹ (3.5%), Butter Fat (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Tara Gum, Locust Gum), Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Starch, Flavourings, ¹Rainforest Aliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Soya
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer scoop%* per scoop**
Energy1413 kJ1195 kJ671 kJ
-338 kcal286 kcal161 kcal8 %
Fat21 g18 g9,9 g14 %
of which saturates15 g12 g6,9 g35 %
Carbohydrate32 g27g15 g6 %
of which sugars29 g25 g14 g16 %
Protein4,0 g3,4 g1,9 g4 %
Salt²0,09 g0,08 g0,04 g<1 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
²Salt refers to the salt equivalent content calculated using the formula: salt = sodium x 2.5----
** Scoop = 55 ml = 47 g / 47,5 g, 330 ml / 283,5 g = 6 x scoop----
View all Ice Cream Sticks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here