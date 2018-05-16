New
Magnum Mini Double Chocolate & Caramel Ice Cream Stick 6X55ml
Product Description
- Double Caramel: Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (6%), salted caramel sauce (18%) and milk chocolate (29%). Double Chocolate: Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (6%), chocolate sauce (20%), and milk chocolate (28%), (6% milk chocolate in the chocolate ice cream).
- ra.org
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Moments of pleasure
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Soya
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Name and address
UK Unilever UK,
Magnum,
Freepost ADM3940,
London,
SW1A 1YR.
IE Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- UK Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Careline 0800 731 1507.
IE Unilever Ireland Ltd,
20 Riverwalk,
National Digital Park,
Citywest Business Campus,
Dublin 24.
Careline: 1800 444 420.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Scoop = 55 ml/47 g
- Energy
- 696kJ
-
- 167kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1481 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Fat, Cocoa Mass¹, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹, Butter Fat (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Whey Solids (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrated Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder¹, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Tara Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Exhausted Vanilla Bean Pieces, Natural Vanilla Flavouring¹ (with Milk), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Soya
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per scoop**
|%* per scoop**
|Energy
|1481 kJ
|1267 kJ
|696 kJ
|-
|355 kcal
|303 kcal
|167 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|21 g
|18 g
|9,9 g
|14 %
|of which saturates
|15 g
|31 g
|7,0 g
|35 %
|Carbohydrate
|36 g
|31 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|31 g
|26 g
|15 g
|17 %
|Protein
|3,6 g
|3,1 g
|1,7 g
|3 %
|Salt²
|0,22 g
|0,19 g
|0,10 g
|2 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|²Salt refers to the salt equivalent content calculated using the formula: salt = sodium x 2.5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Scoop = 55 ml = 47 g / 47,5 g, 330 ml / 283,5 g = 6 x scoop
|-
|-
|-
|-
Scoop = 55 ml/47,5 g
- Energy
- 671kJ
-
- 161kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1413 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass¹ (7.5%), Coconut Fat, Glucose Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹ (4.5%), Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder¹ (3.5%), Butter Fat (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Tara Gum, Locust Gum), Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Starch, Flavourings, ¹Rainforest Aliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Soya
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per scoop
|%* per scoop**
|Energy
|1413 kJ
|1195 kJ
|671 kJ
|-
|338 kcal
|286 kcal
|161 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|21 g
|18 g
|9,9 g
|14 %
|of which saturates
|15 g
|12 g
|6,9 g
|35 %
|Carbohydrate
|32 g
|27g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|29 g
|25 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Protein
|4,0 g
|3,4 g
|1,9 g
|4 %
|Salt²
|0,09 g
|0,08 g
|0,04 g
|<1 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|²Salt refers to the salt equivalent content calculated using the formula: salt = sodium x 2.5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Scoop = 55 ml = 47 g / 47,5 g, 330 ml / 283,5 g = 6 x scoop
|-
|-
|-
|-
