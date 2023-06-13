Robinsons No Added Sugar Immunity Squash 750Ml

Concentrated Low Calorie Orange and Guava Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins. Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Get up, get down, get loud, get lively, but whatever you do, make sure you, get thirsty. Best served thirsty An exotic fusion with vitamin C & D vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.

Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars + Vitamin C & D To Support your Immune System Only 8 Calories Per Glass No Added Sugar Suitable vegetarians and vegans Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 750ML

Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 18%, Guava 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Orange Fruit from Concentrate (1%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Vitamins (C, D), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 15 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

4 Parts water + 1 part Robinsons Shake well. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers

