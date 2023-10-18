Silent Night Swaddle Wraps 0-3M Pink 3 Pack

The Silentnight Safe Nights swaddle wraps will help your little one sleep soundly and grow healthy, with the support, care and comfort they need throughout their sleep. The super cosy feeling of a swaddle mimics the feeling of the womb, helping your baby to feel safe and comfortable. Swaddle wraps also help to reduce startle reflexes, which is a common cause of sleep disturbance in young babies. The super-soft swaddle is Oeko-tex certified and made from breathable 100% cotton jersey. Retaining their shape for up to 50 washes, the stylish multipack also ensures that there’s always a spare swaddle on hand for when one is in the wash! A calm sleep is really 3 simple steps away! Simply place baby into the centre of the swaddle wrap and fold the swaddle wings, securing with the easy-fit Velcro patches.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

CALMING COMFORT: Our swaddle wraps help to recreate the safe and comfortable feeling of the womb, helping your baby to settle into a calm sleep. BETTER QUALITY SLEEP: Swaddling helps to suppress the ‘startle reflex’ which is a common sleep disturbance in babies, so your little one can enjoy longer, less interrupted sleeps. SUPER SOFT AND BREATHABLE: Made with a super soft 100% jersey cotton, the breathable fabric allows your baby’s body temperature to regulate, and prevent overheating whilst sleeping. EASY USE: Our 3 step swaddle process means that swaddling is now quick and easy! Simply place baby into the centre of the swaddle wrap and fold the swaddle wings, securing with the easy-fit Velcro patches. PACK OF 3: The stylish multipack ensures that there’s always a spare swaddle on hand for when one is in the wash! QUALITY GUARANTEE: 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee. OEKO-TEX CERTIFIED: Produced in an Oeko-tex certified factory, our swaddle wraps have the ultimate seal of approval for safety standards.

