Noel Mediterranean Rollitos 264G

£7.50

£28.41/kg

Feel the Mediterranean taste in a bite-size roll. We combine our most authentic flavours in delicious snack.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Gluten FreeReady to Eat
Pack size: 264G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

264g ℮

Serrano & Manchego CheeseChorizo & Chilli Cheddar CheeseProsciutto & Gran Castelli Cheese

Ingredients

Gouda Cheese (Milk) (64%), Chorizo Pork Sausage (36%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Milk Powder, Garlic, Antioxidant (E-316), Preservatives (E-250, E252), Nutmeg, Oregano]

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by use date shown.Use by/Batch: see film.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1538kJ/371kcal
Fat30g
of which Saturates16g
Carbohydrates2.7g
of which Sugars<0.5g
Protein22g
Salt2.3g

