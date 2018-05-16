New
Asahi Super Dry 0% Alcohol Free Beer 4 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Asahi Super Dry 0.0%; super refreshing, super dry taste now with zero alcohol.
- When Asahi Super Dry was introduced it brought an entirely new genre of beer to Japan, then to the world.
- Our Japanese expert brewers created a beer to deliver a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish.
- This distinctive dry taste is known as Karakuchi 辛口 (dry). A beer that would become Japan's No.1 beer.
- Asahi Super Dry 0.0% is a new alcohol free beer brewed to the authentic Japanese recipe, using superior ingredients and brewing standards.
- Our advanced brewing techniques enable us to deliver our signature super dry taste with 0. 0% alcohol.
- The Official beer of the France Rugby World Cup 2023
Asahi breweries limited
- Alcohol Free
- Dry, Crisp and Refreshing Taste
- Rugby World Cup Official Beer 2023
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Corn Grits, Hops, Corn Starch, Natural Flavours
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley.
ABV
0.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Birra Peroni S.r.l.,
- Via Birolli,
- 8 Roma,
- Italy.
- For:
Return to
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- Asahi House,
- 88-100 Chertsey Road,
- Woking,
- GU21 5BJ,
- UK.
- Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223 / +39 02 57316405.
- www.asahisuperdry.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy kJ
|107
|Energy kcal
|25
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0g
