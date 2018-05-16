Kraken Black Spiced Rum Black Cherry & Madagascan Vanilla 70cl

Product Description
- Kraken Blk Spcd Rum Blk Chry & Vani 70cl
- A fruity and flavourful fusion of our signature Black Spiced Caribbean Rum with rich black cherries and an undercurrent of smooth Madagascan vanilla
- The Kraken rum company. Producers and shippers of fine rums to points around the world.
- Bizarre & Fierce
- Sea Creatures
- As seen through the eyes of imagination
- Our Signature Black Spiced Caribbean Rum with Rich Black Cherries and Smooth Madagascan Vanilla
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve with cola over ice for a wildly delicious drink.
Name and address
- Proximo Spirits UK,
- EC1N 6TD.
Importer address
- Proximo Spirits,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Return to
- www.krakenrum.co.uk
Net Contents
70cl ℮
