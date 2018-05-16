We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum Black Cherry & Madagascan Vanilla 70cl

Kraken Black Spiced Rum Black Cherry & Madagascan Vanilla 70cl
£23.50
£33.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Kraken Blk Spcd Rum Blk Chry & Vani 70cl
  • A fruity and flavourful fusion of our signature Black Spiced Caribbean Rum with rich black cherries and an undercurrent of smooth Madagascan vanilla
  • The Kraken rum company. Producers and shippers of fine rums to points around the world.
  • Bizarre & Fierce
  • Sea Creatures
  • As seen through the eyes of imagination
  • Our Signature Black Spiced Caribbean Rum with Rich Black Cherries and Smooth Madagascan Vanilla
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with cola over ice for a wildly delicious drink.

Name and address

  • Proximo Spirits UK,
  • EC1N 6TD.

Importer address

  • Proximo Spirits,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Proximo Spirits UK,
  • EC1N 6TD.
  • Proximo Spirits,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • www.krakenrum.co.uk

Net Contents

70cl ℮

