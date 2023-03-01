We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Newfoundland Male Fertility Test

Newfoundland Male Fertility TestFor more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.
At-home self-test to determine sperm count as an indicator of male fertility.SP-10 Male Fertility Rapid TestSymptoms to look out for:- Difficulty conceiving- Low libido or erectile dysfunction- Testicular pain, swelling or lumps- Loss of body or facial hair
Semen sampleResults in 5 minsOver 98% accurate

Instructions1 Collect a semen sample in the cup provided and leave to stand for 1 hour.2 Draw 0.1 ml of the semen sample using the semen transfer device.3 Add the sample to the sample dilution buffer.4 Mix well by rotating the vial 5-10 times.5 Remove the tip of the diluted specimen buffer tube.6 Transfer 2 drops of diluted into the sample specimen well (S) to test.

