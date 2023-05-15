Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream 15Ml

4% Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Caffeine, Banana: Garnier's Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream is our first eye cream concentrated with 4% Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Caffeine & Banana Powder. Proven Effectiveness: Tested on all skin tones, our eye cream is scientifically proven to reduce the appearance of 8 signs of fatigue**: dark circles, under eye fine lines, dullness, crow's feet, lack of firmness, smoothness, softness & overall skin appearance. In 1 week, get brighter, well-rested eyes. ** Cosmeto-clinical test, 75 people, after 4 weeks, medium case, individual result may vary. Complete Vitamin C Routine: Complete your brightening regime with the Garnier Vitamin C Brightening Micellar Water, 3.5% Vitamin C Niacinamide & Salicylic Acid Serum and the Vitamin C Moisturiser. Follow with the Vitamin C sheet mask to supercharge and illuminate your skin in just 15 minutes! Committed to Green Beauty: Our eye cream has a vegan formula, containing no animal-derived ingredients or by-products. Our formula is made in a carbon neutral factory***, and both the box and tube can be recycled. ***The Karisruhe factory obtained the 'carbon neutral' status at the end of the year 2021 Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide. Introducing Garnier's Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream, powered by green science and concentrated with 4% Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Caffeine & Banana Powder. Apply morning & evening to reduce signs of fatigue including appearance of dark circles and fine lines. For extra cooling effects store this eye cream in the refrigerator. Use along with Garnier Vitamin C Micellar Water, 3.5% Brightening Serum and Vitamin C Day cream for a complete brightening routine. The Science behind the Formula: Vitamin C (derivative of Vitamin C) known as a dermatological active, is obtained by biotransformation and helps to brighten skin and improve complexion. Banana Powder is a natural origin extract known to help improve skin tone over time. Fragrance free- store in fridge for extra cooling effects. Usable before concealer. Our eye cream has a vegan formula (no animal derived ingredients or by products) & Fragrance Free. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. The box and tube can be recycled and the cardboard is FSC certified. By using a FSC certified cardboard for this box, Garnier supports forest management that respects people and nature.

Tired, dull eyes? Garnier's Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream is our first eye cream concentrated with 4% Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Caffeine & Banana Powder. This vegan* formula helps to reduce signs of fatigue including appearance of dark circles and fine lines. *contains no animal derived ingredients or by products.

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

919144 30, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Niacinamide, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Silica, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Caffeine, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tocopherol, Chlorphenesin, Polysorbate 80, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Triethanolamine, CI 7 7492 / Iron Oxides, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Musa Sapientum Fruit Extract / Banana Fruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Mica, Sorbitan Oleate, Musa Paradisiaca Fruit Juice / Banana Fruit Juice, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract / Pineapple Fruit Extract, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Tin Oxide, Potassium Sorbate, Aluminum Hydroxide, (F.I.L. Z70015852/1)

Net Contents

15ml

Preparation and Usage