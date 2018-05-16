Dawtona Tomato Juice 300Ml

300 ml
- Energy
- 237kJ
-
- 57kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79 kJ /
Product Description
- Tomato Juice
- From concentrate
- Pasteurized product
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Juice from Concentrate 99, 5%, Salt
Storage
Best before date and lot number: see the top.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 48 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Tomato pulp can cause natural stratification.
- Shake before opening.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Bieniewicka,
- 52 05-870,
- Błonie,
- Poland.
Return to
- Contact UK:
- Dawtona UK Ltd,
- Thorncroft Manor,
- Thorncroft Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 8JB.
- www.dawtona.pl
Net Contents
300ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per serving 300 ml
|(% RI*)
|Energy
|79 kJ /
|237 kJ /
|-
|19 kcal
|57 kcal
|(3%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|Carbohydrates
|3,1 g
|9,3 g
|(4%)
|of which sugar
|3,1 g
|9,3 g
|(10%)
|Fibre
|1,2 g
|3,6 g
|-
|Protein
|1,0 g
|3,0 g
|(6%)
|Salt
|0,41 g
|1,2 g
|(21%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.