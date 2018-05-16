We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Dawtona Tomato Juice 300Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dawtona Tomato Juice 300Ml
£0.95
£0.32/100ml

300 ml

Energy
237kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79 kJ /

Product Description

  • Tomato Juice
  • From concentrate
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Juice from Concentrate 99, 5%, Salt

Storage

Best before date and lot number: see the top.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 48 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tomato pulp can cause natural stratification.
  • Shake before opening.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Bieniewicka,
  • 52 05-870,
  • Błonie,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Contact UK:
  • Dawtona UK Ltd,
  • Thorncroft Manor,
  • Thorncroft Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 8JB.
  • www.dawtona.pl

Net Contents

300ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper serving 300 ml(% RI*)
Energy79 kJ /237 kJ /
-19 kcal57 kcal(3%)
Fat0 g0 g(0%)
of which saturates0 g0 g(0%)
Carbohydrates3,1 g9,3 g(4%)
of which sugar3,1 g9,3 g(10%)
Fibre1,2 g3,6 g-
Protein1,0 g3,0 g(6%)
Salt0,41 g1,2 g(21%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)---
This bottle contains 1 serving---
View all Polish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here