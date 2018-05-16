We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warburtons 4 Sliced Bagels With 21 Seeds & Grains

No ratings yetWrite a review
Warburtons 4 Sliced Bagels With 21 Seeds & Grains
£1.65
£0.08/each

Each bagel contains

Energy
617kJ
147kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Sliced Thin Bagels with a Mix of Grains and Seeds
  • "Thin Bagels. There's a clue in the name!"
  • The big 21 wholemeal loaf, packed with 21 seeds & grains
  • Why Not Also Try Our New
  • The Big 21 Seeds & Grains
  • 4 Seeded
  • Soft & Sliced
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Grain Mix (8%) (Malted Wheat Flakes, Oats, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Rye Flakes, Kibbled Toasted Rye, Malted Wheat Flour, Kibbled Wholemeal Einkorn (Wheat), Kibbled Wholemeal Emmer (Wheat), Buckwheat, Barley Flakes, Spelt (Wheat) Flakes, White Rice Flakes, Maize), Seed Mix (7%) (Millet, Sunflower, Brown Linseed, Sesame, White Quinoa, Pumpkin, Red Quinoa, Black Quinoa, Chia, Golden Linseed, Poppy), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Soya Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Gelling Agent: E466, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'best before' date see film. Suitable for home freezing

Preparation and Usage

  • When toasting, toast to a light golden brown
  • Take care after toasting, product will be hot

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know. 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

21 x Thin Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average bagel (59g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1045kJ617kJ8400kJ
-249kcal147kcal2000kcal
Fat1.6g0.9g70g
of which saturates0.3g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate45.7g27.0g260g
of which sugars4.7g2.8g90g
Fibre4.0g2.4g
Protein10.9g6.4g50g
Salt0.85g0.50g6g
