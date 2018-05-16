Warburtons 4 Sliced Bagels With 21 Seeds & Grains

Each bagel contains
- Energy
- 617kJ
-
- 147kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.50g
- 8%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ
Product Description
- 4 Sliced Thin Bagels with a Mix of Grains and Seeds
- "Thin Bagels. There's a clue in the name!"
- 4 Seeded
- Soft & Sliced
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Grain Mix (8%) (Malted Wheat Flakes, Oats, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Rye Flakes, Kibbled Toasted Rye, Malted Wheat Flour, Kibbled Wholemeal Einkorn (Wheat), Kibbled Wholemeal Emmer (Wheat), Buckwheat, Barley Flakes, Spelt (Wheat) Flakes, White Rice Flakes, Maize), Seed Mix (7%) (Millet, Sunflower, Brown Linseed, Sesame, White Quinoa, Pumpkin, Red Quinoa, Black Quinoa, Chia, Golden Linseed, Poppy), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Soya Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Gelling Agent: E466, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'best before' date see film. Suitable for home freezing
Preparation and Usage
- When toasting, toast to a light golden brown
- Take care after toasting, product will be hot
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know. 0800 243684 (freephone)
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
- www.warburtons.co.uk
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average bagel (59g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1045kJ
|617kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|249kcal
|147kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.9g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|45.7g
|27.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|2.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|2.4g
|Protein
|10.9g
|6.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.50g
|6g
