Cadbury Dairy Milk Cornflake Cluster Bites X14

Cadbury Dairy Milk Cornflake Cluster Bites X14
£2.25
£NaN/null

Per Bite (11g)

Energy
225kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041 kJ

Product Description

  • Cornflakes Covered with Milk Chocolate
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk is a trademark of Mondelēz International Group used under license.
  • With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate [70%] (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Cornflakes [30%] (Corn, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Vitamin & Mineral Mix (Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12))

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya, Eggs & Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Baker & Baker Products UK Ltd,
  • Stadium Road,
  • Wirral,
  • CH62 3NU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Baker & Baker Products UK Ltd,
  • Stadium Road,
  • Wirral,
  • CH62 3NU,
  • UK.

Net Contents

14 x Cluster Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer (11g) Portion% *Per Portion*RI Typical Adult
Energy2041 kJ225 kJ8400 kJ
-487 kcal54 kcal3%2000 kcal
Fat21.2g2.3g3%70g
of which Saturates12.3g1.4g7%20g
Carbohydrate65.3g7.2g3%260g
of which Sugars40.5g4.1g5%90g
Fibre2.1g0.2g--
Protein7.1g0.8g2%50g
Salt0.18g0.02g1%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
This pack contains 14 cornflake clusters----
