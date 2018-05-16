New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Cornflake Cluster Bites X14
Per Bite (11g)
- Energy
- 225kJ
-
- 54kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041 kJ
Product Description
- Cornflakes Covered with Milk Chocolate
- Cadbury Dairy Milk is a trademark of Mondelēz International Group used under license.
- With Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate [70%] (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Cornflakes [30%] (Corn, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Vitamin & Mineral Mix (Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12))
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya, Eggs & Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Baker & Baker Products UK Ltd,
- Stadium Road,
- Wirral,
- CH62 3NU,
- UK.
Return to
- Baker & Baker Products UK Ltd,
- Stadium Road,
- Wirral,
- CH62 3NU,
- UK.
Net Contents
14 x Cluster Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per (11g) Portion
|% *Per Portion
|*RI Typical Adult
|Energy
|2041 kJ
|225 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|487 kcal
|54 kcal
|3%
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|2.3g
|3%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|12.3g
|1.4g
|7%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|65.3g
|7.2g
|3%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|40.5g
|4.1g
|5%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.1g
|0.8g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.02g
|1%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 14 cornflake clusters
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.