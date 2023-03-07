We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Caramilk Ice Cream 480Ml

Cadbury Caramilk Ice Cream 480Ml
£3.50
£0.73/100ml

Per 100ml serving

Energy
790kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 790kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream Swirled with White Chocolate with Caramelised Milk Powder Pieces (13%) and a White Chocolate and Caramel Sauce Centre (17%).
  • Be treatwise.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
  • Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondeléz International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, White Chocolate with Caramelised Milk Powder (16%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Milk Powder (7.5%) (Skimmed Milk Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter (from Milk), Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter Oil (from Milk) Emulsifiers (E476, Soya Lecithins)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Water, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E472b), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts.

Storage

Store below -18°C. Keep frozen. For best before end see base of tub.

Number of uses

Tub contains approx. 5 x 100ml servings

Warnings

  • THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle Tub. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • For Customer Services:
  • WWW.CADBURYICECREAMLAND.COM

Net Contents

480ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml%* Per 100ml ServingReference Intake*
Energy790kJ9%8400kJ
-189kcal2000kcal
Fat10.0g14%70g
of which Saturates8.2g41%20g
Carbohydrate23.0g9%260g
of which Sugars18.8g21%90g
Fibre0.1g--
Protein1.6g3%50g
Salt0.08g1%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Tub contains approx. 5 x 100ml servings---

Safety information

THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.

