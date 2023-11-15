Ariel Colour Washing Liquid 51 Washes 1785ml
Ariel washing liquid laundry detergent provides brrrilliant stain removal even in a cold wash. Its formula was especially designed for cold, with unique COOL CLEAN Technology. Wash colder with Ariel washing liquid: save energy in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions. Ariel washing liquid also contains 80% of organic ingredients that are biodegradable. On top, Ariel washing liquid comes in a 100% recyclable packaging. Its bottle body contains recycled plastic (learn more at ariel.co.uk/en-gb/RecycledContent). You can also use Ariel liquid detergent to pretreat stains with the green cap, then place your clothes in your washing machine. For best results, insert dosing cap containing the laundry detergent into the washing machine drum. For environmental reasons not all bottles are equipped with a measuring cap, it is available free of charge on ariel.info website.
Pack size: 1785ML
Ingredients
5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Citronellol, Geraniol
Net Contents
1.785l ℮
Preparation and Usage
DOSE FOR YOUR LOAD SIZE. HEART OF THE WASH FOR OPTIMAL RESULT. PRE-TREAT FOR TOUGH STAINS.