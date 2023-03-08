Lor/P Revitalift Spf50+ Anti Ultra Violet Fluid 50Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

One of the finest product A L'OREAL Customer 15th February 2023 Texture is very smooth. Addition of vitamin c gave this product a unique feature with power of spf 50+. It is way to apply and absorb very well. Skin feels fresh and smooth after application. It will now go on my routine product.

A little bottle of wonder with huge skin benefits. A L'OREAL Customer 15th February 2023 I love this L'Oreal Revitalift Clinical Anti- Uv fluid as I have an oily prone complexion yet this fluid is absorbed relatively fast with no oiliness left on my skin. As well as protecting our skin from premature aging caused by harmful UV rays it personally leaves my facial skin feeling significantly softer and a little plumper. A little goes a long way. It's a little bottle of wonder fluid that's makes a huge difference to me personally. I would definitely recommend this product.

Finally a non-greasy high spf moisturiser! A L'OREAL Customer 13th February 2023 I love how lightweight and non-greasy this moisturiser feels on my skin compared to other high factor SPF moisturisers I have previously used and discontinued for the very reason of them feeling too heavy and clogging my pores, which this moisturiser does not making it the perfect moisturiser for wearing either underneath my makeup or bare-faced! It absorbs into the skin really well and doesn't leave any sticky residue and it also has a lovely smell to it-nothing too strong which is good for my sensitive skin too! Being someone with naturally pale skin who regularly forgets to apply spf along with my daily moisturiser I am very pleased to have come accross this vitamin C anti UV fluid as it will hopefully help protect my skin against future sun damage and minimise any visual effects of aging and fine lines. I have only used this moisturiser a couple of times so far but my skin already feels healthier and has a tighter and plumper feeling to it as well as appearing glowier which I am putting down to the vitamin C within the moisturiser.

Great product A L'OREAL Customer 13th February 2023 I'd like to start off with the design of the bottle,the small tube tip and squeeze bottle made the application process super simple and less messy. On top of that,the fluid had a really nice texture and spread evenly across the skin, and rather than leaving a thick layer on top of the skin, it actually sunk in nicely. As for results,for the first few days of use,I found that it's high SPF worked really well and it gave my skin a nice shine.After a few more uses,although not a significant difference to my wrinkles,my skin still did feel tighter and more awake.

Good face protection A L'OREAL Customer 12th February 2023 Early use my skin feels hydrated and fresh. I feel like this is a good overall protection from the suns rays and the added benefit of vitamin c seems to give better tone to my skin. It is light weight and not oily which is great under make up too.

Lovely moisturiser A L'OREAL Customer 11th February 2023 Lovely moisturiser. Smells great and left my face feeling very nice and smooth. Its good not to hace to put sun cream on aswell as moisturiser. Have been using it for q couple of weeks and my skin hasi mproved.

SPF A L'OREAL Customer 11th February 2023 This is a really nice SPF, with it sitting well under make up and It hasn't broke my skin out. I love the addition of vitamin C in this product meaning i can just apply this instead of an additional serum. The only thing is that it does have that SPF smell.

Soft, hydrated glowing skin A L'OREAL Customer 11th February 2023 Amazing! I have totally loved adding this vitamin c fluid into my daily skin care regime. It has left my skin feeling hydrated, soft and giving it a subtle glow. Giving me the confidence to not always need anything else.

Great SPF A L'OREAL Customer 11th February 2023 Love this SPF. Have always used daily anyway and this one did not disappoint. The texture I great the thinner creams are so much easier to apply. It also smells amazing which is an added bonus. Would definitely buy!