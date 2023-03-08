We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Lor/P Revitalift Spf50+ Anti Ultra Violet Fluid 50Ml

4.7(214)Write a review
image 1 of Lor/P Revitalift Spf50+ Anti Ultra Violet Fluid 50Ml
£20.00
£40.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Lor/P Revitalift Spf50+ Anti Ultra Violet Fluid 50Ml
  • Advanced UV Protection
  • Daily broad-spectrum filters to provide both long UVA & very high SPF50+ protection.
  • Prevent signs of ageing induced by UV: dark spots, wrinkles and uneven skin tone.
  • Antioxidant Vitamin C*
  • Helps to preventphotoageing & oxidative stress induced by infrared and pollution.
  • Improves radiance and skin texture.
  • + Vitamin E, to boost the antioxidant efficacy.
  • + Glycerin & Hyaluronic Acid, to replenish moisture.
  • Netlock Technology
  • Invisible finish: Fast-absorbing ultra-light texture for a clean touch without white residue.
  • Multi-resistance: Creates homogenous protection film with high adherence to the skin. The fluid has a high resistance to water and friction.
  • Did You Know that 80% of Skin Ageing is Caused by UV Rays? Dermatologists recommend to protect your skin every single day to prevent all ageing signs. Discover our breakthrough UV protection combined with antioxidant Vitamin C in an invisible daily moisturising texture. 93% Feel their dark spots are less visible, 92% Feel their fine lines are reduced.
  • Goes well with
  • Tamin C Serum
  • Ultra-light
  • Non oily
  • Non sticky
  • Does not clog pores
  • Improves makeup wear
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

885988 4, Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Diisopropyl Sebacate, Silica, Isopropyl Myristate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, Propanediol, C12-22 Alkyl Acrylate/Hydroxyethylacrylate Copolymer, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Perlite, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Hyaluronate, Triethanolamine, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Caprylyl Glycol, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum / Fragrance, F.I.L. Z70013153/1

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before application. Every morning apply evenly as a moisturiser or after your skincare routine and before makeup. Can be applied on the eyelid and around the eyes. Deal to use in combination with our serums: Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
214 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

One of the finest product

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

Texture is very smooth. Addition of vitamin c gave this product a unique feature with power of spf 50+. It is way to apply and absorb very well. Skin feels fresh and smooth after application. It will now go on my routine product.

A little bottle of wonder with huge skin benefits.

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

I love this L'Oreal Revitalift Clinical Anti- Uv fluid as I have an oily prone complexion yet this fluid is absorbed relatively fast with no oiliness left on my skin. As well as protecting our skin from premature aging caused by harmful UV rays it personally leaves my facial skin feeling significantly softer and a little plumper. A little goes a long way. It's a little bottle of wonder fluid that's makes a huge difference to me personally. I would definitely recommend this product.

Finally a non-greasy high spf moisturiser!

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

I love how lightweight and non-greasy this moisturiser feels on my skin compared to other high factor SPF moisturisers I have previously used and discontinued for the very reason of them feeling too heavy and clogging my pores, which this moisturiser does not making it the perfect moisturiser for wearing either underneath my makeup or bare-faced! It absorbs into the skin really well and doesn't leave any sticky residue and it also has a lovely smell to it-nothing too strong which is good for my sensitive skin too! Being someone with naturally pale skin who regularly forgets to apply spf along with my daily moisturiser I am very pleased to have come accross this vitamin C anti UV fluid as it will hopefully help protect my skin against future sun damage and minimise any visual effects of aging and fine lines. I have only used this moisturiser a couple of times so far but my skin already feels healthier and has a tighter and plumper feeling to it as well as appearing glowier which I am putting down to the vitamin C within the moisturiser.

Great product

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

I'd like to start off with the design of the bottle,the small tube tip and squeeze bottle made the application process super simple and less messy. On top of that,the fluid had a really nice texture and spread evenly across the skin, and rather than leaving a thick layer on top of the skin, it actually sunk in nicely. As for results,for the first few days of use,I found that it's high SPF worked really well and it gave my skin a nice shine.After a few more uses,although not a significant difference to my wrinkles,my skin still did feel tighter and more awake.

Good face protection

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

Early use my skin feels hydrated and fresh. I feel like this is a good overall protection from the suns rays and the added benefit of vitamin c seems to give better tone to my skin. It is light weight and not oily which is great under make up too.

Lovely moisturiser

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

Lovely moisturiser. Smells great and left my face feeling very nice and smooth. Its good not to hace to put sun cream on aswell as moisturiser. Have been using it for q couple of weeks and my skin hasi mproved.

SPF

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

This is a really nice SPF, with it sitting well under make up and It hasn't broke my skin out. I love the addition of vitamin C in this product meaning i can just apply this instead of an additional serum. The only thing is that it does have that SPF smell.

Soft, hydrated glowing skin

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

Amazing! I have totally loved adding this vitamin c fluid into my daily skin care regime. It has left my skin feeling hydrated, soft and giving it a subtle glow. Giving me the confidence to not always need anything else.

Great SPF

5 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

Love this SPF. Have always used daily anyway and this one did not disappoint. The texture I great the thinner creams are so much easier to apply. It also smells amazing which is an added bonus. Would definitely buy!

Light protective moisturiser

4 stars

A L'OREAL Customer

I don't usually use moisturiser with an spf as i find them a bit heavy but this one is really light and sinks in quickly. It leaves my skin feeling soft and smells quite nice, with a light floral scent. It's handy having one moisturiser to provide sun protection and also htdrate my skin and help with fine lines.

1-10 of 214 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

