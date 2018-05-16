We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 10 Vanilla Flavour Coffee Capsules 54G

Fat
0g
<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Roasted and ground coffee with vanilla flavouring in aluminium capsules.
  • A specialist blend of 100% arabica, Rainforest Alliance certified coffee sourced from Peru and Honduras infused with an indulgent vanilla flavour to create a rich espresso. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. and is not associated with Tesco in any way. Tesco finest aluminium capsules are specially designed to be used with Nespresso®* coffee machines. You may experience some compatibility issues with U®*, Expert®* and Prodigo®* models bought after 25 July 2016. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
  • SMOOTH & VELVETY 10 Vanilla Flavour coffee capsules A medium roast of 100% Arabica coffee, gently infused with a smooth, velvety vanilla flavour
  • Pack size: 54G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Arabica Coffee**, Flavouring.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

54g e (10 x 5.4g)

