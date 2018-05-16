New
Tesco Finest 10 Vanilla Flavour Coffee Capsules 54G
Product Description
- Roasted and ground coffee with vanilla flavouring in aluminium capsules.
- A specialist blend of 100% arabica, Rainforest Alliance certified coffee sourced from Peru and Honduras infused with an indulgent vanilla flavour to create a rich espresso. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. and is not associated with Tesco in any way. Tesco finest aluminium capsules are specially designed to be used with Nespresso®* coffee machines. You may experience some compatibility issues with U®*, Expert®* and Prodigo®* models bought after 25 July 2016. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
- SMOOTH & VELVETY 10 Vanilla Flavour coffee capsules A medium roast of 100% Arabica coffee, gently infused with a smooth, velvety vanilla flavour
- Pack size: 54G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Arabica Coffee**, Flavouring.
**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
54g e (10 x 5.4g)
